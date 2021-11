In this article we look for the best places for expats to live. Turkey ranks highly as one of the planet's best countries for expats looking for growth both in a professional and cultural capacity. One of the main reason it's ranking has shot up this year because of the ease of relocating to turkey. Last year Turkey failed to make it into the top 10 as a best country for expats but this year placed first for "ease of settling in" as well as most "welcoming community". It also scored points for career progression and income plus kids have the opportunity for good schooling and making new friends with children from local families.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO