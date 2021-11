While working with engineer and producer Andrew Sarlo on the first four Big Thief albums, guitarist Buck Meek and Sarlo noticed a recurring phenomenon in the studio. Sometimes the band would spend huge chunks of time obsessing over a certain song, recording and re-recording sections while pursuing the ideal version of the tune. Then, after losing perspective, Sarlo and the band would go back and realize the first or second take best captured the spirit of the song.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO