BTS Becomes the Most-Awarded Artist With 4 Wins at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS has a lot going on these days — then again, when do they not? Even when BTS could not jet-set around the world for international events because of the pandemic, they still maintained a packed schedule, attending Korean events in person and U.S. ones virtually. But, on Nov. 17, that all changed because BTS landed in L.A. for their first in-person U.S. promotion spree since February 2020. U.S.-based fans will get live concerts, late-night T.V. appearances, and even award show performances. But with all this going on, the question is: Will BTS attend the Melon Music Awards in Korea? BTS has banked so many unforgettable performances at the show (their 2018 "Idol" performance still lives rent-free in ARMYs' minds), so it's hard to imagine the boys not attending. However, there's a chance this year will be one where BTS won't be there in person for a couple of reasons.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO