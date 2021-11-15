ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Becomes the Most-Awarded Artist With 4 Wins at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

By Robyn Joan
kpopstarz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter bagging four nominations at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, BTS went on to win all four!. Keep on reading to know more. BTS Sweeps Awards at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards. On November 14 local time, the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (hereafter referred to as...

www.kpopstarz.com

themusicuniverse.com

Bad Bunny, BTS among first round of American Music Awards performers

Megan Thee Stallion & Olivia Rodrigo announced as well. MRC Live & Alternative and ABC have announced the first group of A-list performers set to take the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted awards show. With Cardi B in her hosting debut, the AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21st at 8 pm EST/PST on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
mountain-topmedia.com

In Photos: Ed Sheeran performs at MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest

Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras and Maluma, among others, perform at the MTV Europe Awards at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. BTS and Ed Sheeran took home some of the night’s biggest prizes. Saweetie hosted the show. Here’s a look at the award ceremony, performances and red carpet.
POPSUGAR

Ed Sheeran, Yungblud, and Little Mix Are All Winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards

The MTV Europe Music Awards (otherwise known as the EMAs) returned for 2021 and took place in Hungary on Nov. 14 at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna — and the nominees for one of Europe's most highly anticipated award shows made for a pretty impressive lineup. Justin Bieber led the charge with eight total nominations, which included best artist, best pop, and best song, closely followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. Ed Sheeran was the British act with the most nominations of the night, as he was up for best artist, best pop, best UK & Ireland act, best song, and best video (both of which are for his single "Bad Habits"). In the end, Sheeran went home with two awards: best artist and best song.
POPSUGAR

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021: All the Epic Celebrity Fashion of the Night

After going virtual last year, the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards were held in person in Budapest, Hungary, at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. Hosted by American rapper Saweetie, the awards saw a long list of the world's best musicians — both nominated and in attendance — with Ed Sheeran, Maluma, Måneskin, Yungblud, Kim Petras, and Griff all performing live.
d1softballnews.com

Mtv Europe Music Awards 2021: guests, nominations and where to see the EMAs on TV

The appointment is for Sunday 14 November live from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, conducted by Saweetie, between the performers Maluma and Måneskin. Here we are, a few hours to the great musical event that every year attracts the attention of the public internationally. Sunday November 14th Saweetie will host the 28th edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards, great anticipation for the performance of the Måneskin, also nominated in three categories.
Y105

Maneskin + Yungblud Bring Rock Back to the MTV Europe Music Awards

Rock had a big night at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards last night (Nov. 14) with Maneskin and Yungblud taking home trophies and performing live on the broadcast. On the back of a gigantic breakout year, Maneskin won Best Rock Act at the ceremony, beating out Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon and the Killers. Though some of those acts don’t quite fit the bill for rock, Maneskin still came out ahead in a stacked list of nominees, dedicating the win to their fans.
Variety

Cardi B Talks Hosting the American Music Awards and Almost Making a Song With BTS

Triple platinum-certified rapper Cardi B is set to make her hosting debut at the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, which will broadcast live on ABC from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. The five-time AMA winner has three more nominations at this year’s ceremony — favorite female hip-hop artist and two nominations for “Up” as favorite music video and favorite hip-hop song. With her new gig, Cardi B joins other notable AMAs hosts including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie and Taraji P. Henson. In anticipation of Sunday night, Cardi...
POPSUGAR

The Melon Music Awards Are Almost Here, but Will BTS Be There? Let's Investigate

BTS has a lot going on these days — then again, when do they not? Even when BTS could not jet-set around the world for international events because of the pandemic, they still maintained a packed schedule, attending Korean events in person and U.S. ones virtually. But, on Nov. 17, that all changed because BTS landed in L.A. for their first in-person U.S. promotion spree since February 2020. U.S.-based fans will get live concerts, late-night T.V. appearances, and even award show performances. But with all this going on, the question is: Will BTS attend the Melon Music Awards in Korea? BTS has banked so many unforgettable performances at the show (their 2018 "Idol" performance still lives rent-free in ARMYs' minds), so it's hard to imagine the boys not attending. However, there's a chance this year will be one where BTS won't be there in person for a couple of reasons.
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
Variety

Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey and More to Be Honored at Variety’s Hitmakers Event

Variety is pleased to announce the honorees for its fifth annual Hitmakers celebration. The Dec. 2 issue recognizes the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make — and break — the 25 most consumed songs of the year. Hitmakers culminates in an invitation-only brunch held on Saturday, Dec. 4, presented by Peacock and the streamer’s Emmy-nominated comedy series “Girls5eva.” At the brunch, the cast and creator of “Girls5eva” will help MC the event with videos made exclusively for the celebration. Amazon Music will host the red carpet pre-show and awards presentation with Variety, and present the Rising Star of the...
The Oregonian

MTV EMA 2021 free live stream, time, TV channel, performers, nominees, where to watch Europe Music Awards online (11/14/21)

The MTV EMAs are back for 2021! The perennial MTV Europe Music Awards show returns on MTV tonight with host Saweetie to feature the best in music videos and entertainment from the year that was with performances and presentations from the biggest names in European pop including the likes of OneRepublic, Ed Sheeran, girl in red, Griff and many more. The MTV Europe Music Awards show kicked off on Sunday, November 14, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center with a live TV broadcast on MTV.
kpopstarz.com

BTS' English Single 'Dynamite' MV Hits 1.3 Billion Views on Youtube

The phenomenal boy group in on a streak! BTS set a new milestone as their English singe "Dynamite" achieved 1.3 billion views on YouTube. On November 19 at 11 PM (KST), BTS' "Dynamite," released on August 21 last year, has exceeded 1.3 billion views. With this, the English track is their third MV to reach the milestone following "DNA" and "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)."
