Three years after their disbandment, beloved K-pop group Wanna One have been confirmed to reunite at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021. Ever since their disbandment in 2018, fans have wanted Wanna One to reunite for performances (or maybe a new album). Well, it seems that some wishes do come true – K-pop group Wanna One are all set to reunite at the Mnet Asian Music Awards or MAMA, one of South Korea’s biggest award shows. The group will be performing with the cast of Mnet’s reality show Street Woman Fighter.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO