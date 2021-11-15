ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jeongyeon Praised for Her Confident Appearance in TWICE's 'SCIENTIST' Performance on 'Music Bank'

By Alexa Lewis
kpopstarz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWICE member Jeongyeon surprised ONCEs by performing "SCIENTIST" with "Music Bank" and is receiving praise for her confident appearance on stage. Keep on reading for all the details. Jeongyeon Applauded for Her Confident Appearance in TWICE's 'SCIENTIST' Performance on 'Music Bank'. On November 12, TWICE officially made their comeback...

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

TWICE unveil dreamy teaser for upcoming ‘Scientist’ music video

TWICE have unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming music video of ‘Scientist’, the title track of their third full-length album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’. In the teaser, the group are hard at work in the “TWICE Love Lab”, which was originally featured in the opening trailer for ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’. The clip ends with a large egg in the middle of the lab cracking open, alongside a shot of the nine-member group holding hands and running around in a circle.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeongyeon
kpopstarz.com

TWICE Gives Off 'Genius' Vibes in 'SCIENTIST' MV Teaser 1

TWICE showed "genius" vibes in their first music video teaser for "SCIENTIST." The song is the title track of the girl group's 3rd full-length album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3". TWICE Members Become Chemists on 'SCIENTIST' TV Teaser 1. TWICE released the title song "SCIENTIST" MV Teaser 1. JYP Entertainment posted...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

TWICE’s “Scientist” Music Video Is About Finding The Formula Of Love

It’s comeback time, ONCE! On Friday, Nov. 12, TWICE dropped their third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, along with their lead single “Scientist” and its accompanying music video. The clip shows Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu as — you guessed it — scientists working in a lab. Following the release, fans celebrated the girls’ comeback on Twitter by praising their vocals, choreography, and stunning visuals in their new MV. Check out ONCE’s reactions toward TWICE’s “Scientist” music video below.
MUSIC
Vulture

Twice Serves Double the Surprises With Their New Album and ‘Scientist’ Music Video

Twice is serving twice the surprises, dropping their music video for “Scientist” and a brand-new album. A high-production-values visual ecstasy, the “Scientist” set is giving viewers bubble gum pop crossed with a scientific playground. The girls of Twice — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — are here to let you know “love ain’t a science,” smashing beakers, flipping tables and all-around wrecking the lab to prove their point. “Scientist” is one of the 17 tracks on Twice’s third studio album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, dedicated to their fans, Once. The new project includes both the English and Korean version of their earlier single “The Feels.” The girls have also created tracks in sub-units — smaller groups within Twice — which include “Push & Pull,” “Hello,” and “1, 2, 3.” As Sana sings in the new music video, “What you waiting for?” “Scientist” and Formula of Love: O+T=<3 are available now.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Bank#Music Video#Idol#Live Performances
allkpop.com

Adele to perform on MBC's 'Show! Music Core'

English singer-songwriter Adele will be making an appearance on the Korean MBC music program 'Show! Music Core.'. According to music industry officials, Adele will be making her appearance on the music show on November 27 and will be singing her new single, "Easy on Me." This special episode will be...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

TWICE Love Geniuses Appear on 'MTV Fresh Out' Live Stage with 'SCIENTIST'

TWICE's "Love Geniuses" came out of their Love Laboratory to perform "SCIENTIST" live on stage!. Keep reading to see TWICE's 'MTV Fresh Out' Performance. TWICE Performs 'SCIENTIST' on 'MTV Fresh Out,' Features 'Break It' Concept. On the morning of November 13 (KST), TWICE appeared on the popular American music program...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kpopstarz.com

TWICE Jeongyeon Reveals She Recently Worked as a Barista

TWICE member Jeongyeon revealed that she recently worked as a barista in an interview. Keep on reading for all the details. TWICE Jeongyeon Reveals She Worked as a Barista During Her Hiatus. On November 16, Associated Press released their interview with TWICE. During the interview, TWICE member Jeongyeon revealed that...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

TWICE are sweet and goofy performing 'Scientist' life on 'The Booth'

1theK just released TWICE's live performance of 'Scientist' on 'The Booth'!. 'The Booth' is a series produced by 1theK where idols perform their songs in a decorated room with cameras scattered all over, giving fans the opportunity to watch their idols sing close up in front of them. In this episode with TWICE, the set has purple, pink and neon tones, with school drawers and cabinets that make it seem like it is a chemistry classroom the girls are performing in. Check out the video above!
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

TWICE Sana Confesses Her Ideal Type… While He’s in Front of Her

TWICE member Sana shyly confessed her ideal type... while he was sitting right in front of her. Keep on reading for all the details!. On November 12, Studio Waffle released episode 22 of "Turkeys on the Block" to their official YouTube channel. On this day's broadcast, comedian Kim Young Myung appeared as a guest and provided the audience with big laughs. Viewers found the video itself fun to watch, but many were interested in the trailer for the next episode, which appeared at the end of the video.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy