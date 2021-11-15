ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zac Brown Band Brought Their “Boat” to The Kelly Clarkson Show

By jwills
1079country.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZac Brown Band‘s song “Same Boat” from their new album The Comeback is getting...

www.1079country.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Kelly Clarkson Goes Emo With My Chemical Romance Kellyoke Cover

Crack open the eyeliner: Kelly Clarkson’s emo phase is here. The star covered My Chemical Romance’s emo anthem “Welcome to the Black Parade” on November 11’s Kelly Clarkson Show, in a true curveball from her usual Kellyoke fare. Somehow, Clarkson and her team condensed this five-minute, multi-movement epic of a song into a 90-second performance, making an arrangement that’s less rock opera and more Kelly-esque power ballad. But Clarkson’s band still brought the riffs, she brought the belts, and truly, we couldn’t ask for much more from a My Chem Kellyoke. Now, we’re just waiting for Clarkson to cover Jimmy Eat World’s “Sweetness.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Zac Brown
thewoodyshow.com

Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Emo Side With Perfect 'Black Parade' Cover

Kelly Clarkson has been releasing a string of alternative covers in recent weeks. After first stunning fans with a cover of Radiohead's "Karma Police," the singer and Voice coach has returned with a new version of My Chemical Romance's "Welcome To The Black Parade." Clarkson took to the stage on...
CELEBRITIES
WNCY

“Music is powerful”: Zac Brown reflects on the impact of music as “Same Boat” climbs the charts

In a time of struggle and divisiveness, Zac Brown Band is looking to music as a way to bring people together, particularly with their song “Same Boat.”. Looking at the current political landscape, frontman Zac Brown says he and his group wanted to use the uplifting song — which offers such lyrics as, “We could all believe what we believe/ And peacefully agree to disagree/ But you can’t judge a man/ Until you walk a country mile in his shoes” — as a symbol of unity.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio
American Songwriter

Kelly Clarkson’s 13 Greatest Hits

Singer Kelly Clarkson is the type of person everyone feels like they know. She’s a celebrity, but it feels like she’s also one text message away. It’s an amazing quality for someone who has legions of fans, her own talk show (The Kelly Clarkson Show), a starring role on one of the most successful competition shows (The Voice), and millions of song streams and sales. Even between these 13 songs below, there are billions of views.
MUSIC
houseandhome.com

Tour Kelly Clarkson’s $10M Encino Listing

Singer Kelly Clarkson shot to fame as the first-ever winner of American Idol in 2002 and, 19 years later, her career is still going strong. Known for her warm and down-to-earth personality, the interior of her Encino listing is a reflection of just that. Listed for $9,995 million, this almost 10,000-square-foot space is designed with comfort and functionality in mind.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Watch NCT 127 perform 'Favorite (Vampire)' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'!

On November 17, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' took to their official YouTube channel to reveal NCT 127's performance of their track "Favorite (Vampire)". Kelly Clarkson introduced NCT 127 as "K-Pop superstars [who] broke major records this year with their third album 'Sticker', which debuted at number one on Billboard's Album Sales Chart". The NCT 127 members then proceeded to greet their global fans, and express their excitement to perform on the show.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
AOL Corp

Kelly Clarkson shocked by 'Voice' result: 'Not on my best vocal day could I sing as rad as you'

On The Voice Season 21’s live top 13 results show Tuesday, 10 contestants advanced via the public vote, after which the three lowest vote-getters performed for the Instant Save. And the most surprising singer to land in that bottom three was no doubt Team Kelly’s fiery soul stylist Gymani, who had consistently delivered since she turned four chairs with her very first performance.
MUSIC
The Boot

‘The Voice': Jershika Maple’s ‘God Only Knows’ Brings Kelly Clarkson to Tears [Watch]

Jershika Maple didn't win Season 21 of The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 15), but her version of For King & Country's "God Only Knows" may have won the day. The Louisiana native scored high marks from coaches — including her coach, John Legend — and television critics. Whether or not she'll have the votes to move on in the competition remains to be seen. The song was dedicated to the fourth and fifth grade teachers who helped Maple discover she had dyslexia, and it was filled with emotion and power.
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

Yung Bleu to appear Wednesday on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Alabama rapper Yung Bleu, who has hit Billboard’s charts and won a major award from BET as an independent artist, will make an appearance Wednesday on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”. NBC hasn’t released much information about the subject matter to be discussed by Clarkson and the rising star. The episode...
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Kelly Clarkson To Host Christmas Special With Ariana And More

Kelly Clarkson has a new Christmas special that will coincide with her new album When Christmas Comes Around. “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” is a star-studded special that will ring in the holidays. Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., and Amy Poehler will all join Kelly as she celebrates the season.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

The Voice 5th Judge: Kelly Clarkson & Team Blow John Legend Away with Incredible Take on His Song

The best Coach-and-Team performance in the show's history punctuates the Top 11 reveal -- which three acts sang for the Instant Save, and which two came up short?. Kelly Clarkson proved why she is one of the best of all time with a stunning performance with her team, surprising John Legend by slaying one of his songs as “The Voice” trimmed from 13 to 11.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy