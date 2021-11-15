ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs HC Arians On Brady Interceptions: “It Is On Him”

Pewter Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady has seven interceptions this season, and to call more than three of them his fault would be tough. His first two interceptions of the season were not turnover-worthy throws, and he’s gotten unlucky on a few other tosses this season too. In Week 8, Brady’s first interception of the...

www.pewterreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bucs HC Bruce Arians has great response to question about Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have a good relationship with Tom Brady, which is why there has been some speculation that the star wide receiver might be a fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Bruce Arians says that is not going to happen, and he has a pretty humorous reason why.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs QB Brady Rips NFL For “Pointless” 17th Game

When the NFL and NFLPA made the decision to approve a 17th game to the regular season schedule, there was no shortage of reaction. Many fans were happy to see more football, but others wondered what another game would mean for player health. There was also the challenge of comparing statistics and records from the modern era with the length of the season changing.
NFL
USA Today

Bruce Arians says Bucs aren't interested in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver, but they’re still not getting involved in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes (if you can even call it that, after he went unclaimed on waivers). Bucs head coach Bruce Arians laughed Wednesday when asked about his team’s potential...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bucs Hc Arians#Bucs Total Access#Bradyhas7ringz#Mgobluedave
kion546.com

Brady picked off twice in 1st; Bucs lose to Washington 29-19

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the first quarter as part of an implosion by the reigning Super Bowl champions, helping Washington upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 despite losing Chase Young to injury. Tampa Bay lost a second consecutive game on either side of its bye week and was dealt an extra blow in the last minute when nose tackle Vita Vea was carted off with an injury on the final play of a 19-play, 80-yard drive over 10:26 that sealed the victory for Washington. Brady threw two picks just like the loss to New Orleans two weeks ago and finished 23 of 34 for 220 yards and two touchdown passes.
NFL
USA Today

Bucs HC Bruce Arians: 'We're a very dumb football team'

Coming out of their Week 9 bye, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hoping to eliminate the costly penalties that had plagued them so far this season. When tight end O.J. Howard committed a false start on the first play of Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team, it was a sign of things to come, and proof that the defending Super Bowl champions still hadn’t fixed their biggest problem.
NFL
Pewter Report

Arians: Bucs Pass Catcher “Doubtful” For Sunday’s Game

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has basically been out of action since Week 3. The future Hall of Famer took a hard shot against the Rams, fracturing a couple ribs and pinching a lung. Gronkowski tried to return against the Saints, but lasted just six snaps before back spasms sidelined him. Now the Bucs are being cautious with his recovery. According to head coach Bruce Arians, the big tight end is doubtful for Sunday’s game against Washington.
NFL
Pewter Report

Arians Laughs At OBJ To Bucs Questions

Bucs coach Bruce Arians is a pretty transparent head coach, at least by NFL standards. About a week ago, rumors floated that Odell Beckham Jr. could be interested in playing with the Bucs and Tom Brady. But Arians was quick to shut down speculation on Wednesday. When asked about the Bucs potential interest in Beckham, Arians laughed at the idea.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pewter Report

Bucs Wide Receiver Returns To Practice Field

There was great hope that the Bucs would be healthier out of the bye week, but that wasn’t the case. Heading into Week 11, however, optimism abounds. For the first time since his Week 6 injury, wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to the practice field for Tampa Bay. Pewter Report’s Matt Matera captured video of Brown in helmet and shoulder pads, catching balls on the JUGS machine Thursday morning.
NFL
USA Today

Bruce Arians trusts 'character' of Bucs team to fix mistakes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hoping to use their bye week to correct the self-inflicted errors that sent them to a disappointing road loss against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. Instead, those same mistakes played a huge role in the Bucs dropping another head-scratcher Sunday, this time a...
NFL
Washington Times

Washington, Heinicke pull off remarkable upset over Brady, Bucs

LANDOVER — Kam Curl said he could see the hurt in Chase Young’s eyes. By then, the team had already discovered the defensive end’s season was likely over due to a torn ACL. But standing in the locker room at halftime with his team holding a double-digit lead,. Young calmly...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy