Sources: Central Oklahoma is parting ways with Nick Bobeck

By Doug Samuels
footballscoop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in a decade, Central Oklahoma (D-II) will be searching for a new head coach, per sources. Sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Nick Bobeck will not return....

footballscoop.com

