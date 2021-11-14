Sources: Central Oklahoma is parting ways with Nick Bobeck

Western Illinois University announced on Wednesday that the school and Head Football Coach Jared Elliott have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2021 Football season. Coach Elliott will be on the sidelines through the final game of the season on November 18th against Northern Iowa. Director of Athletics Danielle Surprenant released a statement announcing the mutual parting of the ways: “Coach Elliott and I agreed that following the Fall 2021 season, the WIU football program would be going in a new direction. This was a difficult decision and one that wasn’t taken lightly,” Surprenant added. “Coach Elliott is a great person and is well-respected. I am grateful for his leadership, hard work and commitment to the Leatherneck football program, and we wish him and his family well.”
Comments / 0