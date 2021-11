Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning was a very busy guy on Monday night. With his team taking on the New york Islanders, Cirelli seemed to be involved in all of the major plays, taking an instigator penalty and a 10 minute misconduct after fighting Brock Nelson over a hit on teammate Alex Killorn. He also put home the game winning goal in the dying seconds of the first period as the Bolts went on to win 4-1.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO