NHL

HUGE CHARGING HIT STRAIGHT OUT OF THE PENALTY BOX IN THE EIHL (W/VIDEO)

markerzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an absolutely crazy hit! In a game between the Dundee Stars and the Belfast Giants in the U.K.- based Elite...

SOME TOUGH-TO-WATCH SCENES AFTER DETROIT PROSPECT CAN'T STAY ON HIS FEET FOLLOWING HIT (W/📽)

Just a couple of days after Frolunda player Max Friberg received a nasty gash to the back of his leg that required surgery, another player with the SHL team has been involved in some tough-to-watch scenes on the ice. Theodor Niederbach, a second-round pick (51st overall) of the Detroit Red Wings in 2020, took a hard hit into the boards and fell awkwardly to the ice.
NHL
PLAYER STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER DANGEROUS HIT DURING AHL GAME (W/VIDEO)

Some scary moments in the AHL Sunday night after a dangerous hit during a game between the San Jose Barracuda and Abbotsford Canucks. Early in the first period, the Canucks Vincent Arseneau drilled Joel Kellman with what appeared to be a dangerous hit to the head. Kellman went down in a heap. Check it out:
NHL
Penalty Box Thoughts - Episode 3

Join Patrick Geshan and Jack Schmelzinger for the third ever episode of Penalty Box Thoughts, a Miami RedHawks hockey podcast. This episode, Patrick and Jack sit down with Ryan and Red Savage, current Miami teammates and brothers. The episode also includes a review of the hockey series from two weekends ago against Bowling Green and a preview of this week's slate against Omaha.
NHL
ONE PLAYER RETURNING FOR HABS ON TUESDAY, ONE ON WAIVERS AND ANOTHER WITH A CONCUSSION

Following Montreal's morning skate at Madison Square Garden on Monday, head coach Dominique Ducharme gave several updates regarding the status of his players ahead of tonight's tilt against the Rangers. After missing the last six games, forward Jonathan Drouin will return to the lineup tonight. On November 2nd, Drouin was...
NHL
ANTHONY CIRELLI'S FACE HAS SEEN BETTER DAYS FOLLOWING RUN IN WITH PUCK

Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning was a very busy guy on Monday night. With his team taking on the New york Islanders, Cirelli seemed to be involved in all of the major plays, taking an instigator penalty and a 10 minute misconduct after fighting Brock Nelson over a hit on teammate Alex Killorn. He also put home the game winning goal in the dying seconds of the first period as the Bolts went on to win 4-1.
NHL
THE KID WHO RECENTLY BROKE A RECORD HELD BY OVECHKIN SCORES INCREDIBLE GOAL (W/VIDEO)

If you're a hockey fan who has yet to hear about 16-year-old Matvei Michkov, don't worry, you're likely going to get well acquainted with him between now and when he's eligible to be drafted in 2023. Michkov was recently congratulated by Alex Ovechkin for beating his record of being the youngest ever player to suit up for the Russian National Team. Michkov took full advantage of the opportunity, scoring an incredible goal in a game against Sweden.
NHL
PITTSBURGH'S EVAN RODRIGUES FINED BY THE LEAGUE'S DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues found himself in some hot water with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Sunday after committing what the DPS called a "dangerous trip" on Ottawa's Zach Sanford on Saturday night. The play in question occurred during the third period of Ottawa's 6-3 drubbing off...
NHL
BENN COMMENTS ON MEETING LARKIN FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE ENDING HIS SEASON EARLY IN 2020-21

Tuesday night marks the first matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars where both Jamie Benn and Dylan Larkin will be in the lineup since Benn ended Larkin's season early in 2020-21. On April 22nd, Benn and Larkin lined up for a faceoff, which was won by Larkin. Benn would then come down hard on the back of Larkin's neck with a crosscheck, knocking him out of the game and the rest of the season. Larkin would end up in a neck brace for four weeks and rehabbing the painful injury throughout the summer. Check it out:
NHL
KATCHOUK GOES AFTER CHARA FOLLOWING CROSSCHECK TO THE CHIN; OFFICIALS END UP IN ENSUING PILE (W/VIDEO)

It was a wild one between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders Monday night, and big man Zdeno Chara seemed to be in the middle of a lot of it. Chara fought Pat Maroon right off the opening faceoff (you can see that here). He also got tangled up with Boris Katchouk near the end of the third period, with the resulting scrum taking down the linesmen as they tried to break it up.
NHL
FLAMES FORWARD MIKAEL BACKLUND FINED FOR CROSS-CHECKING

On Wednesday, the Department of Player Safety announced that they've fined Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund $5,000 for cross-checking Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny. The incident occurred just over half-way through the first period in Tuesday night's game. Konecny had just taken a shot on Calgary's net and went to...
NHL
IIHF LOOKING TO ADD NEW HOCKEY EVENT TO WINTER OLYMPICS; DECISION ON CHINA LOOMING

Newly-elected IIHF president Luc Tardif has big plans to grow the game during his tenure. One way is, in collaboration with the NHL, explore the relatively untapped Asian market, but the other way is through 3-on-3 events, more specifically, at the Olympic Games. The NHL adopted 3-on-3 overtime ahead of...
NHL
CANUCKS GM JIM BENNING MEETS WITH TEAM OWNER FRANCESCO AQUILINI ON TUESDAY

The Canucks are off to terrible start to their 2021-22 campaign. Through sixteen games, the team has a record of 5-9-2, and allowed nineteen goals on their most recent three-game road trip. Team owner Francesco Aquilini accompanied the Canucks on their three-game road trip in Colorado, Vegas, and Anaheim, and...
NHL
SHARKS FORWARD SUSPENDED FOR DANGEROUS SLEW-FOOT (W/ VIDEO)

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has concluded its hearing with San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc for his slew-foot on St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak, with the result being that Labanc has been issued a one-game suspension. The league took the time to explain, in great detail, the...
NHL
CROSBY AVOIDS SUPPLEMENTAL DISCIPLINE FOLLOWING DANGEROUS INCIDENT ON SUNDAY NIGHT

Sidney Crosby returned to the Penguins lineup on Sunday night against Washington after being added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on November 3rd. The game didn't go as the Penguins would have wanted, as the Capitals went on to win 6-1. During the third period, when Washington was up 4-1, Crosby came down the wing and took a shot, after the shot was taken, he gets tangled up with Capitals rookie defencemanMartin Fehervary. As the two continued to skate deep in the Capitals' zone, Crosby grabs Fehervary and flips him into the boards. No penalty was called on the play and according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, Crosby won't be facing any supplemental discipline for the incident.
NHL
BLACKHAWKS ANNOUNCE MORE COACHING CHANGES

The Chicago Blackhawks announced more coaching changes today. It was reported that the team has hired Rob Cookson as an assistant coach as well as naming Marc Crawford an associate coach on interim head coach Derek King's staff. Cookson is 60 years old and was recently a coach with HC...
NHL
RILEY TUFTE GOES BROKE BUYING TICKETS FOR FIRST NHL GAME IN HOME STATE; MADE HEALTHY SCRATCH AT LAST MINUTE

What a disappointment for 2016 25th overall pick Riley Tufte of the Dallas Stars. After two years of playing in the AHL, Tufte got the call up to the NHL this season, playing two games so far. Thursday night, he was slated to play against the Minnesota Wild. The MInnesota native was pumped, buying tickets for all of his family and friends. He even ran out of money doing it and was helped along the way by the Wild's Nick Bjugstad, his friend and fellow Minnesotan. It turns out it was all for nothing.
NHL

