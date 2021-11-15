HUGE CHARGING HIT STRAIGHT OUT OF THE PENALTY BOX IN THE EIHL (W/VIDEO)

Sidney Crosby returned to the Penguins lineup on Sunday night against Washington after being added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on November 3rd. The game didn't go as the Penguins would have wanted, as the Capitals went on to win 6-1. During the third period, when Washington was up 4-1, Crosby came down the wing and took a shot, after the shot was taken, he gets tangled up with Capitals rookie defencemanMartin Fehervary. As the two continued to skate deep in the Capitals' zone, Crosby grabs Fehervary and flips him into the boards. No penalty was called on the play and according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, Crosby won't be facing any supplemental discipline for the incident.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO