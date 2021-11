It’s flat out sibling war after Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) letter last week. Little Lord Fuckleroy…I’m sorry, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) definitely isn’t playing nice with sissy but can he play nice with daddy (Brian Cox) long enough to secure some shareholder votes? With all their little hoopla lately, DOJ investigation and search warrants and what-not, it’s understandable that shareholders might get spooked. Wise men remove their investments when the trend seems to be going down. It’s four days until the shareholder meeting so if they were looking for crunch time, it’s now. Ken agrees, pulling his own little bullshit stunt. I’m not sure why but I find Kendall the most insufferable asshat. But then he says shit like “Meep, meep,” and I’m dying of laughter.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO