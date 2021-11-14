Kirsten Dunst feels conflicted about childhood fame

Kirsten Dunst is the current frontrunner for 2022’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her devastating turn in Jane Campion’s slow-burning Western The Power of the Dog. If the 39-year-old New Jersey native does make her way up to the podium come March, it’ll be the culmination of more than three decades of work. At the age of eight, she appeared as the adorable daughter of Tom Hanks and Kim Cattrall’s characters in The Bonfire of the Vanities. She went on to play a ringleted killer in Interview with the Vampire, the younger Amy March in 1994’s Little Women, a rebellious teen in The Virgin Suicides and a peppy cheerleader in Bring It On. Then came the Spider-Man franchise, the raucous Marie Antoinette, the haunting Melancholia and Fargo, the anthology series in which she co-starred with her now partner Jesse Plemons. The pair have two children, one of whom was born earlier this year.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO