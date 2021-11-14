ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirsten Dunst feels conflicted about childhood fame

By Celebretainment
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Kirsten Dunst has mixed feelings about her childhood fame. The 39-year-old actress appeared in a cereal advert when she was just three years old - which led to a contract with Ford Modelling Agency - and Kirsten now looks back on her early success with contrasting emotions. The Hollywood...

