Well this was an unexpected celebrity crossover! Cardi B has shared a video of her jaw-dropping reaction after meeting ‘Twilight’ heartthrob Robert Pattinson. Cardi B proved she’s just like the rest of us when she totally fangirled over Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. The “WAP” hitmaker took to Twitter on November 5 to share a clip of herself meeting the former Harry Potter star. “Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!” she captioned a five-second clip, which was on selfie mode. She smiled for the camera, while rocking a black blazer and silver drop earrings, as she swept her hair back into a dramatic up-do.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO