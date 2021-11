We expect next week’s Canadian survey on businesses confidence (CSBC) to show growing optimism about the outlook for the coming year. The survey was collected at a time (Oct. 1– Nov. 5) when national COVID-19 cases were falling and businesses were reopening. Against this backdrop, we’ll be watching to see what percentage of businesses—particularly in hard-hit sectors—tapped government supports. Indeed, over 64% of restaurant and hotels accessed CEBA loans last quarter with more than half of these firms using the wage subsidy program (CEWS). The report should indicate the degree to which the hard-hit travel and hospitality sectors were able to recover. For many other businesses, order books are again full, and concerns have shifted away from demand uncertainty to their ability to produce given rising input costs, supply chain disruptions, and labour shortages.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO