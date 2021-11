Plans to build a new homeless shelter in downtown Oshkosh are drawing opposition from some community leaders. The city’s Redevelopment Authority is looking purchase property at the corner of Ceape (see-pee) Avenue and Broad Street from the Winnebago County Housing Authority for 150-thousand dollars–then turn around and sell it to the Day By Day Warming Shelter for just one dollar to build the new facility. Oshkosh Area Community Foundation President Bill Wyman says the location adjacent to the Leach Amphitheater is not a good fit. He would prefer to see the lot used as part of an entertainment type district. Day By Day Board of Directors Member Jason Havlik says the site makes sense because that is where the homeless people are. The R-D-A tabled the proposed purchase and sale this week–and will reconsider the matter next month.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO