What: Charlotte Hornets (5-6) at Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. Make sure to have a few servings of your favorite caffeinated beverage on hand, folks, as the Hornets have a dreaded 10:30 PM ET tip off time tonight. These late games are a little easier to swallow on a Friday or Saturday night, but only the most faithful Hornets fans will be tuned in to the final buzzer with work and school looming bright and early for many of us tomorrow morning.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO