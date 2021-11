FOXBOROUGH — After getting absolutely railroaded in New England, Browns players weren’t mincing words following their 45-7 loss. “I don’t have an explanation besides we got outplayed and outcoached,” guard Joel Bitonio said. “We were in positions where we just have to go out and execute. Our first drive we did what we wanted to do, we ran the ball, had some good passes and got a touchdown and we didn’t really have a good drive after that. It was embarrassing. We got embarrassed today and they deserve all the credit. They outplayed us.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO