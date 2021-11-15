ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zac Brown Band Brought Their “Boat” to The Kelly Clarkson Show

By jwills
k100country.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZac Brown Band‘s song “Same Boat” from their new album The Comeback is getting...

www.k100country.com

Comments / 0

Related
houseandhome.com

Tour Kelly Clarkson’s $10M Encino Listing

Singer Kelly Clarkson shot to fame as the first-ever winner of American Idol in 2002 and, 19 years later, her career is still going strong. Known for her warm and down-to-earth personality, the interior of her Encino listing is a reflection of just that. Listed for $9,995 million, this almost 10,000-square-foot space is designed with comfort and functionality in mind.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kelly Clarkson shocked by 'Voice' result: 'Not on my best vocal day could I sing as rad as you'

On The Voice Season 21’s live top 13 results show Tuesday, 10 contestants advanced via the public vote, after which the three lowest vote-getters performed for the Instant Save. And the most surprising singer to land in that bottom three was no doubt Team Kelly’s fiery soul stylist Gymani, who had consistently delivered since she turned four chairs with her very first performance.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Zac Brown
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Star Kelly Clarkson Threw Her Shoes at a Contestant in the Most Epic Live Show Ever

The top 20 contestants gave it their all on Monday night’s episode of The Voice — and one coach in particular was especially grateful they did. As the first live show of the season, contestants weren’t the only ones who were hyped up for their performances — coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were just as excited. In fact, Kelly was so pumped at one point that she even took off a part of her outfit — her shoes, to be exact.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Caroline Jones Says She’s ‘Over The Moon’ Ahead Of CMA Awards Debut With Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band is on their comeback tour, and they’re bringing Caroline Jones along for the ride! The singer opened up to HL ahead of her first ever CMA Awards performance!. Pour us another one, so we can cheer to Caroline Jones! The “Come In” singer is preparing to make her CMA Awards debut and she is joining none other than Zac Brown Band for the big night! “It’s a dream come true,” Caroline gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “It’s something I’ve dreamed up for a very long time. If you’d told me that my first CMAs that I played, I was going to be playing the organ and singing with Zac Brown Band, I would never ever have believed you. But, that’s what is so cool about the journey of life.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio
Stereogum

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing My Chemical Romance’s Eternal Banger “Welcome To The Black Parade”

When Kelly Clarkson was a young boy, her father took her into the city to see a marching band. He said, “Kelly Clarkson, when you grow up, will you be the savior of the broken, the beaten, and the damned?” Actually, none of this happened, at least as far as we know. But Kelly Clarkson is in interpreter of song, and today, she interpreted motherfucking “Welcome To The Black Parade,” baby!
MUSIC
b105country.com

Zac Brown Band Join Hands for ‘Same Boat’ at the 2021 CMA Awards

Zac Brown Band performed their uplifting single, "Same Boat," at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). Accompanied by a plucky guitar line, the band performed their upbeat song in front of a peaceful, nautical-themed cartoon backdrop. Frontman Zac Brown opted for a simple delivery from the CMAs...
MUSIC
Vulture

Kelly Clarkson Goes Emo With My Chemical Romance Kellyoke Cover

Crack open the eyeliner: Kelly Clarkson’s emo phase is here. The star covered My Chemical Romance’s emo anthem “Welcome to the Black Parade” on November 11’s Kelly Clarkson Show, in a true curveball from her usual Kellyoke fare. Somehow, Clarkson and her team condensed this five-minute, multi-movement epic of a song into a 90-second performance, making an arrangement that’s less rock opera and more Kelly-esque power ballad. But Clarkson’s band still brought the riffs, she brought the belts, and truly, we couldn’t ask for much more from a My Chem Kellyoke. Now, we’re just waiting for Clarkson to cover Jimmy Eat World’s “Sweetness.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Kelly Clarkson’s 13 Greatest Hits

Singer Kelly Clarkson is the type of person everyone feels like they know. She’s a celebrity, but it feels like she’s also one text message away. It’s an amazing quality for someone who has legions of fans, her own talk show (The Kelly Clarkson Show), a starring role on one of the most successful competition shows (The Voice), and millions of song streams and sales. Even between these 13 songs below, there are billions of views.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Emo Side With Perfect 'Black Parade' Cover

Kelly Clarkson has been releasing a string of alternative covers in recent weeks. After first stunning fans with a cover of Radiohead's "Karma Police," the singer and Voice coach has returned with a new version of My Chemical Romance's "Welcome To The Black Parade." Clarkson took to the stage on...
CELEBRITIES
froggyweb.com

“Music is powerful”: Zac Brown reflects on the impact of music as “Same Boat” climbs the charts

In a time of struggle and divisiveness, Zac Brown Band is looking to music as a way to bring people together, particularly with their song “Same Boat.”. Looking at the current political landscape, frontman Zac Brown says he and his group wanted to use the uplifting song — which offers such lyrics as, “We could all believe what we believe/ And peacefully agree to disagree/ But you can’t judge a man/ Until you walk a country mile in his shoes” — as a symbol of unity.
MUSIC
The Boot

‘The Voice': Jershika Maple’s ‘God Only Knows’ Brings Kelly Clarkson to Tears [Watch]

Jershika Maple didn't win Season 21 of The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 15), but her version of For King & Country's "God Only Knows" may have won the day. The Louisiana native scored high marks from coaches — including her coach, John Legend — and television critics. Whether or not she'll have the votes to move on in the competition remains to be seen. The song was dedicated to the fourth and fifth grade teachers who helped Maple discover she had dyslexia, and it was filled with emotion and power.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy