A year after making the jump from Advanced-A to the big leagues, Jose Barrero headed back to the minors to a level that was more appropriate for where he was at in his career. Cincinnati began the infielder at Double-A Chattanooga in May when the minor league season began and it didn’t take long for the infielder to make his presence felt. Barrero homered in the first two games of the season for the Lookouts and that set the tone for his month of May, where he hit .300/.383/.586 in 18 games with 11 extra-base hits.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO