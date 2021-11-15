ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
newsitem.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe military takeover in Myanmar has set its economy back years, if not decades, as political unrest and violence disrupt...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Political commentator weighs in on high inflation rates and the economy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — High energy prices coupled with inflation rates at their highest level in three decades, are creating concern for many Americans heading into the winter months. A big question is can the government do anything to help?. “Yes, absolutely,” said political commentator Armstrong Williams. “We people need to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Coup adds to Myanmar misery

The military takeover in Myanmar has set its economy back years, if not decades, as political unrest and violence disrupt banking, trade and livelihoods and millions slide deeper into poverty. The Southeast Asian country formerly known as Burma was in recession when the pandemic took hold in 2020, paralyzing its...
ASIA
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Americans Urged to Leave Haiti Amid Political & Fuel Crises

The United States government is urging American citizens to leave Haiti now while they can still get flights, as the Caribbean nation remains in crisis. Fuel shortages, gang violence and political instability that have intensified since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July have been affecting the country. Gangs have blocked fuel distribution terminals for several weeks, impacting hospitals, transportation and electricity and other services.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Political Unrest#Myanmar#Southeast Asian
newsitem.com

Hungary opposition leader vows to restore western alliances

HODMEZOVASARHELY, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's opposition leader wants to restore his country's frayed ties with the West — and also has a message for American fans of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban. "Let me state very strongly for all Americans that to be a part of Putin’s fan club doesn’t...
POLITICS
Metro International

Kuwaiti govt resigns, possibly helping to end political standoff

KUWAIT (Reuters) -Kuwait’s government on Monday submitted its resignation to the ruling emir, a move which along with an amnesty pardoning political dissidents could help end a standoff with opposition lawmakers that has hindered fiscal reform. The resignation, reported by state news agency KUNA, is the second this year by...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
POLITICS
psychologytoday.com

How Compassion Can Transform Our Politics, Economy, and Society

We need politicians to understand their role and responsibility. When political leaders face problems with a lack of compassion their perspectives are inhibited. Humanity would not have gotten this far without compassion. Whether you read this book as an academic, journalist, politician, activist, businessman, or constituent, these chapters will bring...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Migrants held at sea for weeks accuse Malta of rights breach

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Some 32 migrants who were held for weeks at sea on tourism boats chartered by the Maltese government during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic have filed a constitutional complaint in a Maltese court claiming their human rights were violated. The case, which had its first procedural hearing Thursday, was […]
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Japan, South Korea islets dispute derails US press conference

A longstanding territorial dispute between South Korea and Japan derailed a trilateral press conference in Washington, laying bare the strained relationship between the key US allies. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman faced the press alone following talks on Wednesday, after Japan protested a recent visit by South Korea's police chief to islets administered by Seoul but claimed by Tokyo. "As has been the case for some time, there are some bilateral differences between Japan and the Republic of Korea that are continuing to be resolved," she said, without elaborating on the dispute that led to the absence of the Japanese and South Korean vice foreign ministers. "And one of those differences which is unrelated to today's meeting, has led to the change in format for today's press availability."
WORLD
newsitem.com

US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration’s response. Some Republican lawmakers have been pressing the U.S. to step up military support for Ukraine. But that risks turning what may be mere muscle-flexing by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a full-blown confrontation that only adds to the peril for Ukraine and could trigger an energy crisis in Europe.
FOREIGN POLICY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
realcleardefense.com

Don’t Assume the U.S. Will Fight China and Russia One at a Time

Beijing and Moscow are boosting their strategic coordination along with their militaries. China and Russia last week conducted their first-ever joint naval patrol in the western Pacific following a combined exercise in the Sea of Japan, highlighting the deepening defense cooperation between America’s preeminent competitors. While U.S. military planners have long hoped and often assumed that any conflicts with China and Russia might come one at a time, that assumption is increasingly questionable and even dangerous.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy