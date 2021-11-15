Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters

A longstanding territorial dispute between South Korea and Japan derailed a trilateral press conference in Washington, laying bare the strained relationship between the key US allies. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman faced the press alone following talks on Wednesday, after Japan protested a recent visit by South Korea's police chief to islets administered by Seoul but claimed by Tokyo. "As has been the case for some time, there are some bilateral differences between Japan and the Republic of Korea that are continuing to be resolved," she said, without elaborating on the dispute that led to the absence of the Japanese and South Korean vice foreign ministers. "And one of those differences which is unrelated to today's meeting, has led to the change in format for today's press availability."

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO