ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Sesame Street' debuts Ji-Young, first Asian American muppet

By TERRY TANG Associated Press
newsitem.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of “Sesame Street,” her name...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#Sesame Street#Muppet#Korean
CBS New York

‘Soul Bus’ Delivers Surprises In Harlem Ahead Of Soul Train Awards Taping At Apollo Theater

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time ever, the Soul Train Awards will be held at Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater, and to kick off the celebration, a “Soul Bus” is touring Harlem, Brooklyn and Queens. CBS2 followed the bus as it made stops along Frederick Douglass Boulevard and delivered a few surprises. One of the stops was Mikey Likes It Ice Cream, where fans got to spin a prize wheel for BET and Soul Train merchandise. “Being a minority-run business here in the community that we are, it was great that BET and Soul Train decided to come here and show some love to us,” shop owner Mikey Cole said. “You better pull up Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Sunday, the world’s largest soul train line,” rapper Peter Gunz said. In addition to the ice cream, there was music and, of course, love, peace and soul. The Soul Train Awards will tape Saturday, and CBS2 will be live from the red carpet at the famed Apollo Theater. You can watch the ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. on BET.
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned  accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility. Also on this episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable assembles to discuss Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and the opening of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” with Will Smith. Listen to the full interview with...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Harriet the Spy’ Review: Beanie Feldstein’s Voice Work Shines in Apple TV’s Flat Animated Series

In 1964 author Louise Fitzhugh introduced readers to an 11-year-old wannabe spy named Harriet M. Welch. Despite the success of the books, pop culture certainly took its time monetizing Fitzhugh’s character, with Nickelodeon only bringing Harriet to the big screen in 1996 with a more up-to-date sensibility. Now, Apple TV+ has returned to Fitzhugh’s character, and her illustrated aesthetic with their new animated series, “Harriet the Spy.” With just five episodes in its debut season, and another five set to come out next spring, writer Will McRobb’s series isn’t so much a standard television adaptation of Fitzhugh’s novel as it is...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson to Star in ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Movie From Creator Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Plus, a movie studio and distribution startup centered on digital influencers, has greenlit its second feature-length film: Country-club comedy “Diamond in the Rough,” starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star and entrepreneur Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”). Production is slated to begin this week in Los Angeles. Creator Plus expects to release the movie on its digital sell-through platform in the spring of 2022. The film joins the startup’s first film project, “Jane,” starring Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who is also producing, singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of sister duo Chloe x Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model...
MOVIES
CBS Boston

New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
BOSTON, MA
AOL Corp

Art LaFleur, ‘Sandlot’ Actor, Dead at 78

Actor Art LaFleur, best known for playing the spirit of Babe Ruth in The Sandlot, has died. He was 78. LaFleur had been battling Parkinson's disease for 10 years. His wife, Shelley, shared the devastating news Thursday on Facebook. She wrote, "This guy...After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Daniella Pineda on Bringing Faye to Life and Representation in ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Daniella Pineda is dying to get back into her first love — comedy writing — but right now she’s taking a slight career detour into space. The Latina actor, whose TV credits include The CW’s “The Originals” and Netflix’s “What/ If,” will be portraying one of the most famed female badasses in the history of anime, Faye Valentine, in Netflix’s live-action reboot of the hit ’90s Japanese toon “Cowboy Bebop.” Starring opposite John Cho, Pineda will be clad in something a bit more substantial than Valentine’s iconic barely there yellow latex shorts while she chases criminals across the galaxy when...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Peter Bart: Critics Heap Honors On ‘70s Movies, Celebrating Moment When Filmmakers Were Hot & Studios Were Broke

They were “memorable” or “unforgettable” or even “life-changing.” Each week it seems a ‘70s movie is singled out for special honors by cultural historians or critics desperate to avoid reviewing a new film. This week TCM faithfully focuses its 50th anniversary spotlight on The French Connection, replete with interviews and re-screenings. While the criteria for some of the “50th” celebrations might be open to question, this one seems well deserved. Billy Friedkin’s movie clearly had an important impact on the film culture, also brilliantly re-inventing the concept of the car chase. Equally important, it inadvertently was responsible for the creation of an...
MOVIES
98online.com

‘Sesame Street’ Debuts Asian American Muppet

(From The Hollywood Reporter) What’s in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of Sesame Street, her name is a sign she was meant to live there. “So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong,” Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. “But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame.” At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the Sesame Street canon. She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. The children’s TV program, which first aired 52 years ago this month, gave The Associated Press a first look at its adorable new occupant.
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

'Sesame Street' Makes History With First Asian-American Muppet Debut

Sesame Street is welcoming its first Asian-American muppet — seven-year-old Ji-Young. The Korean-American character, who is set to make her first appearance on the kids’ show on Thanksgiving Day, explained the special significance of her name. “So, in Korean, traditionally the two syllables … they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise,” Ji-Young explained during a recent interview, as reported by the Associated Press. “And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong. But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame.”
TV & VIDEOS
USA Today

'Sesame Street' to debut Asian American muppet Ji-Young in Thanksgiving Day episode

What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of "Sesame Street," her name is a sign she was meant to live there. "So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong," Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. "But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy