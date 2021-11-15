ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles in playoff picture after win over Broncos

By Eliot Shorr Parks
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4As88a_0cwlgBm100

Playoffs??

Yup. Playoffs.

The Eagles are now firmly in the playoff race after their win over the Denver Broncos, a win that improved their record to 4-6, and put them just one game out of the final Wild Card spot.

Here is where things stand in the race for the Wild Card the win:

6. New Orleans Saints: 5-4
7. Carolina Panthers: 5-5
8. Minnesota Vikings: 4-5
9. Atlanta Falcons: 4-5
10. ﻿Eagles: 4-6
11. San Francisco: 3-5
12. Washington: 3-6

The Eagles have a massive game coming up next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at home. If they are able to win, they would not only move up potentially into the final Wild Card spot, but they would down the tiebreakers over the Saints, Panthers and Falcons.

So can they do it -- and just how impressive was that win over the Broncos?

In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks react to the win over the Broncos, and debate if this team is getting ready to go on a run to the playoffs.

You can check out the latest episode and subscribe on Apple Podcasts by clicking this link, or listen below:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Teddy Bridgewater Trade Rumors: Saints Eyed Broncos QB After Jameis Winston's Injury

The New Orleans Saints reportedly considered bringing Teddy Bridgewater back. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Saints were among the teams that reached out to the Denver Broncos about a potential trade involving Bridgewater prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. However, Denver did not consider trading its starting quarterback, especially since it is still in playoff contention in the AFC.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Eagles#Panthers#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
nmmiathletics.com

Broncos close season with win, earn top seed in SWJCFC playoffs

The New Mexico Military Institute Bronco football team closed out the season with a win at home vs. Trinity Valley Community College, 58-28, earning the right to the No. 1 seed when the Southwestern Junior College Football Conference begins their four-team conference championship series beginning next week. NMMI came into...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Broncos game balls, notable Week 9 quotes following win over Cowboys and looking ahead to Week 10 versus Eagles

Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 30-16 win over the Cowboys in Week 9 to improve to 5-4. The rookie running back broke out with his first-100 yard game in an overall dominant showing by the Broncos’ rushing attack. Along with Melvin Gordon’s 21 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, Williams paced the Broncos with 111 yards on 17 carries. That included a 30-yard bulldozing to set up a field goal early in the fourth quarter, and a 10-yard first down run to set up another McManus try later in the quarter.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

AFC Playoff Picture: Conference is wide open with eight five-win teams

Coming into this weekend, the AFC had multiple five-win teams. This week, that number increased as a few of them lost and a few of the four-win teams picked up victories. If it wasn’t clear before that the conference is wide open, it should be now. The Tennessee Titans played...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

FanDuel Arizona Gives Bet $5, Win $150 for Eagles-Broncos Matchup

Week 10 of the NFL season is almost here, and the latest FanDuel Arizona promo delivers plenty of awesome bonuses on the action. One game we are keying in on is Eagles-Broncos, mostly due to the chance to win some big-time cash. New FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook users can snag 30-1...
GAMBLING
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
780
Followers
1K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy