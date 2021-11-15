Eagles in playoff picture after win over Broncos

Playoffs??

Yup. Playoffs.

The Eagles are now firmly in the playoff race after their win over the Denver Broncos, a win that improved their record to 4-6, and put them just one game out of the final Wild Card spot.

Here is where things stand in the race for the Wild Card the win:

6. New Orleans Saints: 5-4

7. Carolina Panthers: 5-5

8. Minnesota Vikings: 4-5

9. Atlanta Falcons: 4-5

10. ﻿Eagles: 4-6

11. San Francisco: 3-5

12. Washington: 3-6

The Eagles have a massive game coming up next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at home. If they are able to win, they would not only move up potentially into the final Wild Card spot, but they would down the tiebreakers over the Saints, Panthers and Falcons.

So can they do it -- and just how impressive was that win over the Broncos?

In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks react to the win over the Broncos, and debate if this team is getting ready to go on a run to the playoffs.

You can check out the latest episode and subscribe on Apple Podcasts by clicking this link, or listen below: