Public Health

Vital Signs: Six tips for serving a safe Thanksgiving meal

By Eric S. Myers
Daily Progress
 6 days ago

Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to come together, give thanks, and share a good meal, but not a time to get sick from a holiday dinner. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), foodborne illnesses affect tens of millions of people and kill thousands of...

dailyprogress.com

