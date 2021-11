Baker Mayfield is having another quietly great season for the Browns. The Browns need to lock up Baker Mayfield with a new contract sooner rather than later. Despite some people wanting him to fail, for whatever reason, Mayfield has continuously proven time and time again that he’ll defy expectations. Now that Odell Beckham Jr. has been tossed out like D.J. Jazzy Jeff after he bothered Uncle Phil one too many times, Mayfield seems to be back to his regular, play-making self.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO