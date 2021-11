Kevin Durant did something no Nets player has done in the last four decades on Wednesday night in Orlando, as Brooklyn dominated the Magic on the road. The former MVP had a near-perfect shooting night from the field, scoring 30 points on just 12 shot attempts. Durant went 2-of-2 from long range, and 11-of-12 from the field overall. Oddly enough, the career 88-percent free-throw shooter shot a better percentage from the field (91.6) than he did at the line (85.7), going 6-of-7 from the stripe.

