The enigma of autocratic Turkish President Erdogan's succession

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus] November 15 (ANI): Rumors about the declining health of the autocratic President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been circulating for several years both inside and outside Turkey. In recent weeks, however, these rumours increased exponentially following an article written in Foreign Policy by Steven...

Related
Reuters

Turkish lira in free fall after latest rate cut urged by Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira crashed 6% to new all-time lows on Thursday after the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, forged on with a rate cut seen as dangerous for the big emerging market economy. The currency hit 11.3 to the dollar in volatile trade...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Turkey frees Israeli couple held for photographing Erdogan's residence

TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Turkey on Thursday freed an Israeli couple who had been arrested for photographing President Tayyip Erdogan's residence in Istanbul and accused of spying, an allegation denied by Israel. The couple's release spurred the first conversation between the countries' leaders in years. Mordi and Natali Oknin were detained...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Ukrainian president says ties to Turkey making army stronger after speaking to Erdogan

KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and said bilateral ties had made their armies stronger. Ukraine has bought and deployed Turkish drones in the war against Russian-backed forces in its eastern Donbass region, angering Russia. Russia's subsequent troop movements on Ukraine's borders have sparked concern in the West.
POLITICS
Sedat Peker
Ali Babacan
Reuters

Erdogan says BBVA offer to buy Garanti shows confidence in Turkish economy

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The offer by Spanish lender BBVA to buy the rest of Turkey’s Garanti Bank shows the confidence in Turkey’s economy, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. Erdogan was speaking in a news conference alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. “The statements made by the Spanish bank BBVA...
WORLD
Reuters

Erdogan's pledge to fight interest rates sends lira spiralling

ANKARA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accelerated a market meltdown on Wednesday when he pledged to continue his battle against interest rates "to the end", sending the lira to new depths and prompting opposition leaders to call for early elections. Erdogan said he would lift the interest...
BUSINESS
Defense One

The Autocrats Are Winning

The future of democracy may well be decided in a drab office building on the outskirts of Vilnius, alongside a highway crammed with impatient drivers heading out of town. I met Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya there this spring, in a room that held a conference table, a whiteboard, and not much else. Her team—more than a dozen young journalists, bloggers, vloggers, and activists—was in the process of changing offices. But that wasn’t the only reason the space felt stale and perfunctory. None of them, especially not Tsikhanouskaya, really wanted to be in this ugly building, or in the Lithuanian capital at all. She is there because she probably won the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, and because the Belarusian dictator she probably defeated, Alexander Lukashenko, forced her out of the country immediately afterward. Lithuania offered her asylum. Her husband, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, remains imprisoned in Belarus.
POLITICS
sacramentosun.com

Turkey's Erdogan Sues Greek Newspaper Over Insulting Headline

ATHENS - A Greek newspaper is facing criminal prosecution in Turkey from Turkey's president, who is said to be insulted by what he perceived to be a vulgar headline. The Greek newspaper is portraying the action as an unprecedented affront to free speech. But it is finding little support from the government in Athens.
MIDDLE EAST
#Turkish People#Turkish Leaders#Istanbul#Ani#Akp#Twitter
The Independent

Married Israeli couple arrested for spying in Turkey after taking photos of Erdogan’s palace

Three people, including a married Israeli couple, have been arrested for espionage after the couple took photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul.According to Turkey’s official news agency, Anadolu Agency, reported that the pair and another Turkish national were arrested after police received a tip-off that they were photographing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nearby home from the Camlica radio and television tower on the Asian side of Istanbul.An employee working in the tower told police they were taking the pictures from the tower’s restaurant earlier this week.They were formally arrested pending trial for “political and military espionage” by...
WORLD
world-nuclear-news.org

Turkish President Erdoğan looks to further new nuclear

Turkey plans to build more nuclear power plants after it completes Akkuyu, the country's president said yesterday. "After Akkuyu nuclear power plant, we will swiftly begin preparations for our second and third power plants," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said. Akkuyu is expected to generate its first electricity in 2023. Units 1...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Will Erdogan get more cuts? Four questions for Turkey's central bank

LONDON/ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank is expected to deliver more interest rate cuts on Thursday - a move that President Tayyip Erdogan will likely cheer but which analysts warn could lift inflation higher and accelerate the demise of the lira. The currency has suffered a steep selloff in the...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Opium price hike lures Afghan farmers to cultivate more poppy for larger profits

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 20 (ANI): Opium price hike is luring Afghan farmers to cultivate more poppy for larger profits, amid the deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The farmers in the southern province of Helmand say that they will cultivate opium as its products make better profits than other crops, especially...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan row

China has officially downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in protest, the foreign ministry in Beijing said Sunday, after Taiwan established a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Lithuania allowing Taipei to open an office using the name Taiwan was a significant diplomatic departure that defied a pressure campaign by Beijing. China baulks at any official use of the word "Taiwan", lest it lend a sense of international legitimacy to the island -- which it considers a part of its territory to be taken one day. "The Chinese government had to lower diplomatic relations between the two countries... to safeguard its sovereignty and the basic norms of international relations," the ministry said in a statement announcing the downgrade to the charge d'affaires level.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

UK government could boycott China's genocide Games, MP says

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, with the country's foreign secretary and a high-ranked politician accusing China of committing genocide. US president Joe Biden is widely thought to be on the verge of announcing that his country will be conducting a...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Austin: US Commitment to Middle East Strong and Sure

'Let's be clear: America's commitment to security in the Middle East is strong and sure,' U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Saturday at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain. Officials in the region are concerned about the U.S. commitment to the region, especially since it is seeking to reach a...
U.S. POLITICS

