ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers played the complementary style they preach

By Darin Gantt
Carolina Panthers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. — This is not a story about ﻿Cam Newton﻿. This story is about the Panthers playing the kind of complementary football coaches dream of, the one side helping the other, the unheralded guys stepping into larger roles, the kind of game that allows everyone to get a share of...

www.panthers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey tries to explain dance after Cam Newton touchdown

CHARLOTTE - Running back Christian McCaffrey doesn't usually take to dancing celebrations after big plays on the field. That's why there were questions for him after he did a dance in the end zone after Cam Newton scored a touchdown in his first play at the start of the Cardinals game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers LB Haason Reddick accuses Mac Jones of ‘dirty’ play

The Carolina Panthers aren’t very impressed with something New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did during Sunday’s game between the two teams. Jones was strip-sacked in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, and several Panthers players went to chase the loose ball after the fumble. Jones, still on the ground, appeared to grab and hold the ankle of Brian Burns as the defensive lineman went to pursue the loose ball. No flag was thrown on the play.
NFL
NESN

Panthers Defender Thought This Mac Jones Play Was ‘Completely Dirty’

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones drew the ire of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. After the Patriots defeated the Panthers 24-6 at Bank of America Stadium, Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick called out the rookie quarterback for what he viewed as a “completely dirty” play. The play in question...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
On3.com

Carolina Panthers accuse Mac Jones of dirty play that injured Brian Burns

Former Alabama and current New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was called out by Carolina Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick for a play Jones made in Sunday’s game. The Panthers’ defender certainly wasn’t happy with Jones, calling the play “completely dirty.”. As can be seen in a video of the play,...
NFL
The State

Will Cam Newton play for the Carolina Panthers this week? Answering your questions

The best quarterback in Carolina Panthers history in returning. Newton signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Thursday, bringing him back to the place where it all began. The Panthers drafted Newton first overall in 2011. He played nine seasons with the Panthers, led them to a Super Bowl and won the NFL’s MVP award in 2015, before he was released in 2020.
NFL
wfmynews2.com

Panthers to face Cardinals without Darnold: Will Cam Newton play?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers (4-5) are in Arizona Sunday as they hit the road to face the Cardinals (8-1) in a game that will likely feature two backup quarterbacks leading their respective teams. The Panthers will be without Sam Darnold, who was placed on injured reserve with a...
NFL
numberfire.com

Cam Newton 'not very likely' to play Sunday for Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is "not very likely" to play in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, per head coach Matt Rhule. Newton will travel with the Panthers to Arizona for Sunday's game, so there's a chance he will play, but Rhule said Week 11 against the Washington Football Team is probably more realistic. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports believes Newton could be active against the Cardinals "as either an emergency player or subbing in for some special packages," which would limit Christian McCaffrey's touchdown upside. P.J. Walker will make his second NFL start for Carolina on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Colt Mccoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pair of Cardinals stars unlikely to play vs. Panthers in Week 10

The Carolina Panthers could be playing the role of Lloyd Christmas on Sunday. Because we’re saying there might be a chance. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday night, the Arizona Cardinals are not particularly optimistic about the statuses of both quarterback Kyler Murray and wideout DeAndre Hopkins for the Week 11 matchup with the Panthers.
NFL
The Big Lead

Cam Newton Scores Touchdown on First Play of Carolina Panthers Return

Cam Newton wasted no time announcing his return to the Carolina Panthers, scoring a touchdown on his first touch against the Arizona Cardinals. (And then throwing another a few minutes later.) Newton ran the ball into the end zone on second and goal to score the first touchdown of the game. He then took off his helmet, screamed, "I'm back" and got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Kyler Murray playing today vs. the Panthers?

Arizona Cardinals QB and fantasy football superstar Kyler Murray is once again heading into the weekend questionable after missing last week. Let’s take a look at Murray’s latest injury status and examine whether or not he is playing in Week 10 against the Panthers. Is Kyler Murray playing today vs....
NFL
247Sports

Patriots QB Mac Jones responds to ‘dirty play’ allegation from Panthers

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones defended himself this week regarding his controversial tackle on Brian Burns following a strip sack Sunday that left the Carolina Panthers defender with an ankle injury. Jones said he believed Burns had possession of the ball when he made the controversial move before realizing after the fact that Burns never picked up the pigskin.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Cardinals
RealGM

Cam Newton Produces TDs On First Two Plays Back With Panthers

Cam Newton made an impact immediately upon his return to the Carolina Panthers. Newton, 32, produced touchdowns on his first two plays Sunday to propel the Panthers to a 34-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Carolina had lost five of their past six games. Newton served as the backup to...
NFL
NFL

Injury roundup: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins not expected to play vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't likely to play and now it seems wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will also miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Hopkins, who didn't practice this week due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Barring an unexpected turn, he should miss another game. However, fellow wideout Rondale Moore (neck) should be OK.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Play One To Forget In Loss To Panthers

Life without Kyler Murray – and DeAndre Hopkins – felt like it wasn't all that bad for a week, when the Cardinals played a game to perfection. Sunday their absence weighed heavy. And the Cards' performance was the opposite of perfect. Little went right in a disappointing 34-10 loss to...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton: "It's not about me"

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Panthers have gone to great lengths to remind everyone that this wasn't just about ﻿Cam Newton﻿. Newton himself reinforced that message Sunday night, when he didn't even do the first postgame press conference of his second stint with the team alone. Newton walked in with wide...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Carolina Panthers

Postgame Transcripts: Week 10 at Arizona

"Happy with the win, I thought that was a total team effort. It took a lot of different guys: defense; special teams; Zane (Panthers K Zane Gonzalez) yet again is someone we can really depend on. Coverage teams – (Panthers LB) Julian Stanford on the opening kickoff and just a really nice job by us. That's a great football team that we faced. They were down some guys today, but we know they're going to be back. They'll probably win their division or be in contention for it. That was a good step for us today, a lot of outstanding contributions. First and foremost, I have to start with (Panthers QB) PJ Walker – I thought he played an excellent football game. Cam (Panthers QB Cam Newton) came in and gave us a lot of nice plays as well. I thought a lot of our playmakers made plays when they had to. Defensively, pretty total defensive effort."
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Rapid Reactions: Cam Newton provides spark, defense locks down Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Yes, he was back. And it didn't take long to remind anyone of it. Or to remind folks that the Panthers could be OK. They jumped out to a quick lead Sunday thanks to new quarterback Cam Newton﻿, and piled on for a 34-10 win over the Cardinals.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Ask The Old Guy: More than just that one guy

CHARLOTTE — I believe it was Albert Einstein who said, "What a difference a week makes." Or maybe it was Gandhi. Or Dorothy Parker. Who can remember?. Either way, there's a lot of stuff going on since we last gathered here. As we were going to press a week ago,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy