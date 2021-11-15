ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Called Langer few months ago and said 'Warner will be Man of the Tournament', reveals Finch

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch revealed that he had called coach Justin Langer a few months ago to tell him not to worry about opening batter David Warner's form ahead of the T20 World Cup. Warner was going through a lean patch before the start...

dallassun.com

T20 WC: Can't understand why people doubted Warner, says Finch

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch said he cannot understand why everyone doubted opener, David Warner, in the T20 World Cup. Warner was going through a lean patch before the start of the World Cup but the opener played important knocks in crunch games to see Australia home.
WORLD
101 WIXX

Cricket-Warner, Marsh repaid Australia’s faith in World Cup triumph says Finch

DUBAI (Reuters) – Australia opener David Warner and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh repaid the team’s faith after playing crucial roles in their maiden Twenty20 World Cup success, said captain Aaron Finch. Whispers grew around Warner’s form after the feisty left-hander was dropped https://www.reuters.com/world/india/after-losing-captaincy-warner-dropped-by-sunrisers-2021-05-02 by his Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the second...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

Can't believe people wrote Warner off, it's like 'poking a bear': Finch

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): After winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said he could not believe that people started to write off opening batter David Warner before the tournament began. Finch also said that Warner thrives when people start to doubt his abilities with...
WORLD
