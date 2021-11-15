Photos: Green Bay Packers cruise to victory over Seattle Seahawks

The fallout from Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 after previously saying he was immunized after declining the vaccine has cost the Packers quarterback a sponsorship. It was a personal decision by Aaron Rodgers to not get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s not one that hasn’t cost the Green Bay Packers...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
The Green Bay Packers found a way to defeat the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. It was a roller coaster of a game, that left fans on the edge of their seats until the final seconds. After giving Arizona their first loss, Aaron Rodgers approached Kyler Murray and gave him a 6-word message after the game.
On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was expectedly evasive when asked about the vaccination status of his unvaccinated quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to quarantine for at least 10 days, which will force him to miss the Packers’ Week 9 matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs.
It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
Following a Week 9 bye, the Seahawks head to Green Bay this weekend to face a 7-2 Packers squad that is unsure if it will have reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who missed last week's game on the COVID-19 list. To learn more about this week's opponent, we reached out to Packers.com senior writer Mike Spofford with five questions about the NFC North-leading Packers.
The Green Bay Packers are looking to rebound after their loss last week to Kansas City as they take on the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field—although after missing a few games, Russell Wilson will be back under center. As part of my weekly preview, I have my five big...
Coming off a loss in Kansas City, the Green Bay Packers are hopeful that Aaron Rodgers will be back under center for a Week 10 tilt with the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks–although, while the team does seem quite hopeful, it’s still not a guarantee at this point as Rodgers still has to undergo testing and get medical clearance to play.
The Packers won't have Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup this season, but they'll gladly accept that if it means quarterback Aaron Rodgers is healthy and cleared to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and their now healthy leader, Russell Wilson. Host Kassidy Hill and guests Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood have the latest on what has been another eventful week in the Packers' 2021 season.
Comments / 0