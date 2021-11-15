Hornets Make Golden Statement With 3rd-Straight Win

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 105-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Little Caesars Arena. SUPER POWERS – Isaiah Stewart is built like a superhero and, it turns out, he might just have super powers. After being ruled out of the game minutes after collapsing under the Golden State basket and writhing in pain with a right ankle injury, Stewart – who needed assistance to get to his feet and walk to the locker room – tested the ankle and declared himself ready to go. The Pistons upgraded his status to questionable before the third quarter was out. Stewart returned to the bench, still in uniform, with his ankle wrapped with ice and bandaged around his sneaker, using a rubber exercise band to stretch it out. Though he did not re-enter the game, it was at least a sigh of relief that he suffered no apparent long-term injury. Overnight inflammation could mean Stewart still has to miss some time. Already minus Kelly Olynyk until late December at the earliest, the Pistons would be left with only rookie Luka Garza, the 52nd pick in the July draft, as the roster’s lone true center, if Stewart is unavailable. Dwane Casey has utilized veteran Trey Lyles as Stewart’s primary backup since Olynyk was injured on Nov. 10 at Houston. Olynyk will be re-evaluated in late December. With seven minutes left, Casey went with a lineup with Jerami Grant at center with Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson. The Pistons cut what was a 16-point deficit to four inside the final two minutes. Two Jerami Grant free throws with 33 seconds left cut it to three and the Pistons got the ball back with a chance to tie. Two triples – the first by Grant, the second by Jackson – failed to fall as the Pistons finished 14 of 42 from the arc. The Pistons were soundly outrebounded, 48-34, though Golden State’s advantage in second-chance points was only 18-12. The Warriors – missing Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala – got 32 points from Jordan Poole, the third-year guard from Michigan.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO