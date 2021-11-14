Winner's Bag: Jason Kokrak, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

David Dusek/Golfweek

The golf equipment Jason Kokrak used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees), with Accra TZ5 85 M5 proto shaft (From $399.99 at taylormadegolf.com)

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), SIM2 Max (21 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 80X shafts. (SIM2 fairway woods from $399.99 at taylormadegolf.com and dickssportinggoods.com; SIM fairway woods from $299.99 at taylormadegolf.com and carlsgolfland.com.)

IRONS: PXG 0311 T GEN4 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts (From $275 each at pxg.com)

WEDGES: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Onyx S400 shafts (PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy wedges from $249 each at pxg.com)

PUTTER: Bettinardi Studio Stock 38

BALL: Titleist Pro V1 (From $50 per dozen at titleist.com and carlsgolfland.com)

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC (full swing) / SuperStroke Pistol GTR 1.0 (putter)