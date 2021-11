The Ottawa Senators have a new captain, and his name is Brady Tkachuk. It’s been a journey for the youngster to get to where he is at today, and it was never a guarantee that he would work out at the NHL level, let alone become the Senators’ captain. We have watched him grow into a fiery competitor, leader, and offensive weapon since he came into the NHL, and there was no one more deserving of being the first player to wear the ‘C’ on the Senators’ new jerseys.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO