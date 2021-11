Jim Crane and Jason Kokrak have known each other for a while. Many PGA Tour players are familiar with Crane. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Standing in the shadow of the huge grandstands surrounding the 18th green, waiting for the Houston Open trophy ceremony to begin, Jason Kokrak and Jim Crane exchange the easy small talk of two men fluent in the game of golf. Then, Kokrak turns to Crane’s young son and asks how old he is.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO