How to Watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LPGA Player of the Year contenders Nelly Korda and Ko Jin-young set the stage for a dramatic final-round duel Saturday as they joined a four-way tie for the lead alongside Nasa Hataoka and Celine Boutier at the LPGA Tour Championship. South Korea's Ko surged up the leaderboard at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, with a six-under par 66 that included seven birdies in a row on the front nine. World number one American Korda had a more up-and-down day, but grabbed a share of the third-round lead with an eagle at the 17th in a five-under par 67. They were at 14-under par 202 -- the target set by Japan's Hataoka with a sensational eight-under 64 and matched by overnight leader Boutier of France with an even par 72.

GOLF ・ 14 HOURS AGO