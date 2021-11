Max Holloway would love to have a rematch with Conor McGregor and knows the UFC would be down for it too. Holloway fought McGregor way back in 2013, long before either man became champions, with the Irishman getting the better on that night. Given the paths both men have taken since then, with the Hawaiian only losing to Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier since then, there have long been talks of a rematch, even being teased between both men.

