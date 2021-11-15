ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khama Worthy Announces UFC Release Following Three-Bout Skid

By Recent News on Sherdog.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhama Worthy’s Ultimate Fighting Championship tenure got off to a spectacular start, but he was unable to maintain that momentum. The lightweight competitor recently...

www.chatsports.com

SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
bjpenndotcom

Alex Pereira releases statement following flying knee KO win at UFC 268

UFC middleweight fighter Alex Pereira released a statement following his incredible flying knee KO win over Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268. Pereira is a former GLORY kickboxing champion who made his UFC debut this past Saturday at UFC 268. The only man to ever KO current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in combat sports, there was a ton of hype behind Pereira entering the UFC, and he made good on it with the spectacular knockout win over Michailidis. After losing the first round by getting controlled on the ground, Pereira landed the insane flying knee KO in the second round to collect the first win in his UFC career, as well as a $50k bonus.
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC Fight Night 197 Loses Kyle Daukaus-Roman Dolidze Middleweight Bout

Kevin Holland, Eryk Anders, Max Holloway, Yair Rodríguez, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Las Vegas. A proposed middleweight clash between Kyle Daukaus and Roman Dolidze at UFC Fight Night 197 has been scrapped. MMAFighting.com was first to report the cancellation of the bout, which was due to COVID-19 protocols involving Dolidze’s camp....
UFC
MMA Fighting

Injury forces Dricus Du Plessis out of UFC 269 bout with Andre Muniz

A highly anticipated matchup between surging middleweights will no longer take place at the UFC’s final PPV event of 2021. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Dricus Du Plessis has been forced to withdraw from his UFC 269 bout with Andre Muniz next month due to an undisclosed injury. As of now, the UFC is seeking a replacement for Muniz, but his status for the Dec. 11 event in Las Vegas is still up in the air. MMA DNA first reported Du Plessis’ exit.
UFC
chatsports.com

Fights on Tap: Casey O’Neill vs. Roxanne Modafferi among 6 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions. The UFC delivered another unreal pay-per-view showing with UFC 268 this past Saturday. With most of the focus on said event, the promotion kept everything else simple and either announced or finalized just six fights this week.
UFC
fcfighter.com

Jorge Masvidal Out of UFC 269 Bout With Leon Edwards

UFC 269 has lost one of its all-star fights, as it’s being reported Jorge Masvidal has been forced out of his bout with Leon Edwards. The rivals were scheduled to fight at the December 11 card, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But, recently the...
UFC
mymmanews.com

Matchmaker Monday following UFC 268

UFC 268 was a fantastic night for the fans as every single fight was amazing from top to bottom. In the main event, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington put on another classic as the two went back-and-forth for 25 minutes. In the end, it was Usman who retained his title by edging Covington on the scorecards for a unanimous decision win.
UFC
chatsports.com

Ovince St. Preux Removed from UFC Fight Night 197, Bout vs. Philipe Lins Canceled

Philipe Lins, Ovince St. Preux, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Max Holloway, Professional Fighters League, Tanner Boser, Yair Rodríguez, UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Kimura Nova União. A heavyweight showdown between Ovince St. Preux and Philipe Lins will not be contested at UFC Fight Night 197 as...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Frankie Edgar talks about his legacy following UFC 268

UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar is going to have an interesting legacy at the end of his career. He was a former UFC lightweight champion and holds wins over top contenders in three different weight classes. The subject of the former UFC champion’s legacy came up on the most recent episode...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Former Invicta champ Livinha Souza released by UFC

Both halves of a strawweight matchup at UFC Vegas 41 are no longer with the UFC. Former Invicta FC champion Livinha Souza has been released from the UFC. The 30-year-old Brazilian announced her departure Thursday on Instagram less than a month after her decision loss to Randa Markos, who also parted ways with the promotion in recent days.
UFC
mmanews.com

Frankie Edgar Releases Statement Following UFC 268 KO Loss

Frankie Edgar has released his first statement following his UFC 268 KO loss to Marlon Vera. At UFC 268, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar took on Marlon “Chito” Vera prior to the co-main event. It was a very competitive fight up until Vera ensured in the third round that the judges would have no say in the official outcome. Vera turned in one of the best KO’s of the year with an Anderson Silv-esque front kick to the face of Edgar, which brought about a prompt stoppage of the bout.
UFC
mmasucka.com

UFC Announces TUF 30

The Amazing Race, The Simpsons, and 60 Minutes are just some of the shows to reach the 30 seasons mark, and now the UFC will be adding The Ultimate Fighter to that list as well, as they announced it would be renewed and streaming another season in 2022. TUF 30...
UFC
ComicBook

Keith Lee Releases Statement Following WWE Release

Keith Lee was one of the 18 wrestlers released by the WWE last Thursday, and the departure of the former NXT and NXT North American Champion was by far and away the biggest surprise among the talent cuts. Lee took to Twitter on Monday to issue a statement, thanking fans for their support over the past few days while also hinting at what his next step in the pro wrestling business will be.
WWE

