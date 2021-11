A police officer who was run over by a suspected drug dealer said he thought he was going to die when he was struck by the man who is now accused of trying to kill him. Zeng Xing Yu also known as Wenjie Yu, is accused of attempting to murder Pc Neil Kerr on July 21 last year when he drove into him in Devonshire Gardens Lane in Glasgow’s West End.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO