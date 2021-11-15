ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Succession Recap: First They Came for the PJs and I Said Nothing

By Scott Tobias
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who do not know what they’re doing have to pretend until they do. They have to fake it ’til they make it. All four of the Roy siblings have no idea what they’re doing, and the learning curve to get to a place of real knowledge and corporate temperament is...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Succession recap: Betting on a blood feud

Though the machinations around the Waystar shareholders have never been the most interesting part of Succession, in this week's tense episode a meeting with a minted investor reveals the tangled feelings that have been fueling the show's epic battle between father and son. After the FBI raid on Waystar, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Succession Recap: Sgt. Pepper of Broken Corporate America

As the perfectly named Tom Wambsgans contemplates the minutiae of prison time — like maybe he can go to FCI Otisville, the “Jewish jail” upstate with the kosher vending machines — he gets a dispiriting visit from Shiv, who asks him, at Logan’s behest, to direct ATN’s prime-time fascist Mark Ravenhead to adopt a more critical tone about the president in a bid to pressure him into supporting her father. This is a horrible task he knows will result in failure and humiliation. And he will have to do it because Tom is acutely aware that his wife is suddenly above him on the corporate organizational chart and that everyone will know she’s, to put it delicately, taking advantage of him. And this at a time when the wags are calling him “Terminal Tom” because, in his words, he has “cancer of the career.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

‘Succession' Season 1 Recap: Meet the Roys, Their Empire, and Their Abuse

One of HBO’s most recent hits, Succession, hits the ground running with its first season. Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession chronicles the tumultuous relations of a dysfunctional family in charge of one of the most successful and influential media conglomerates in the world, called Waystar RoyCo. Amid their father’s stroke in the first season, the four Roy children struggle to keep control of the company as personalities clash and the tantalizing idea of power causes a rift between them.
TV SERIES
nyulocal.com

Recap and Review: Succession Episode 4

There is no sweeter sound to a Succession fan’s ears than Logan Roy uttering his now proverbial catch-phrase, “Fuck off.” It’s rare that a single quote, let alone an entire episode, manages to embody the essence of what makes a show so great. Yet within “Lion in the Meadow,” the fourth episode of the series’ third season, Succession marries the show’s brow beating dialogue with rich plot (no pun intended) to deliver the perfect blend of absurdity and audacity.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European#Roys
TVLine

Succession Recap: Let's Make a Deal

Need to catch up? Read our previous Succession recap here. A Waystar shareholders’ meeting took center stage in an especially tense installment of Succession this week, with the Roy family’s control of the company hanging in the balance. A grumpy Logan arrives for the meeting walking with a cane, and protestors have gathered outside, with the news calling the impending vote “too close to call.” Logan thinks Sandy and Stewy want too much and is willing to take it to a vote — but it doesn’t look good. (“Tomorrow, we’re all gonna apply for jobs at the same branch of Target,” Roman quips.)...
BUSINESS
Decider

‘Succession’ Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: “Retired Janitors Of Idaho”

Right from the cold open, we see the effects of “Lion In The Meadow”‘s exertions: Logan’s wearing a walking cast and growling at his assistant Kerry that he “might need a piss.” The rest of the top team is focused on the stalemated negotiations with Sandy and Stewy — today is the shareholders’ meeting, and if the two sides can’t agree to terms, control of the company will be determined by shareholders’ votes…in just a few hours. But Logan is still talking about the DOJ investigation and whether they can eke out a win by getting presidential concessions on it. In just a few hours.
IDAHO STATE
Vulture

Succession’s Hope Davis on Supplanting Stewy As the Roys’ Most Dangerous Adversary

An unexpected power player has emerged on Succession this season, and like her father, she wants to wrest control of Waystar away from the Roy family. Turns out Logan’s (Brian Cox) arch-rival Sandy Furness (Larry Pine) has a daughter — also Sandi, but with an i — and she’s his mouthpiece now that his health has drastically declined. Hope Davis plays the Roys’ mostly inscrutable new adversary, ever at the side of her father (and breathing new life into the Sandi–Stewy moniker) as their alliance tries to extract as many concessions as possible before signing a settlement deal.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Succession’: Can Any of the Roy Kids Succeed? Brian Cox Says the Rules Are ‘Simple’

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Brian Cox delved into the issues his “Succession” character Logan Roy has with his children, saying, “The endless disappointment is painful to the character of Logan. The fact that the boys and the girls, they can’t see the game. It’s a game, but like all games, even when it’s a matter of life and death, it’s still a game. And they can’t see it.” I haven’t been able to stop thinking about that since. If the succession on “Succession” is ultimately a game, then who are the players? Well, that’s fairly obvious: Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vulture

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

In honor of this inaugural season of Ultimate Girls Trip, Vulture has assembled a cast of our all-star Housewives writers to rotate recap duties. Up this time is RHOSLC recapper Olivia Crandall. PREVIOUSLY ON LOVE ISLAND, things were heating up at the villa as the ladies got buzzing … Oh,...
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Wheel of Time

The Fab 5 Saddle Up for Season 6 of Queer Eye, This Time in Texas Coming to Netflix December 31. Lizzy Caplan Won’t Party Down Owing to Overlap with Fleishman Is in Trouble She’s missing the revival to star in the FX on Hulu limited series with Jesse Eisenberg. the...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Mission Statement Impossible

The best part of this crusty porridge slog of an episode was that we learned Ariana and Sandoval have an ice maker in their kitchen. If there is anything I have learned in all of my summers in Fire Island (other than that the only way to calm down an unruly group of male homosexuals is to sing the Golden Girls theme song) is that every kitchen needs both an ice maker and two dishwashers. Yes, it seems ridiculous, but if you are ever going to have more than four guests at your house, both are essential. You think that you will never use them, that it is a waste of space and electricity, and you are more wrong than wearing stripes and plaid to Kyle Richards’ White Party.
TV SERIES
Vulture

There Are So Many Dianas We Had to Assign Superlatives

Nearly as long as Princess Diana has been a public figure, producers have sought out blonde and/or wigable actors to play her. Her life story is so famous, so tumultuous, and full of so many chapters that each era of her life has inspired multiple adaptations. Now, in 2021, 24 years after her death and 40 years after her marriage, we’re in the midst of a new rush of Diana projects: movies, plays, and television, all vying to capture her trademark hairdos, fashion, and clipped patrician dialect. Maybe it’s because we’ve gained enough distance from her tragic death to better understand the scope of her life, or because of the renewed interest in the royal family due to its latest face-off with Harry and Meghan, or because people want to sell more “I’m a Luxury … Few Can Afford” sweaters, but Diana is everywhere once again. To help you make sense of which Diana is which, we’ve put together a helpful run-through of the actresses who have played the role in notable projects, each with her own high-school-style superlative. If you would like to imagine them all hanging out and forming their own cliques in the cafeteria, well, sorry, but that’s my brilliant Princess Diana TV-show idea and you’ll have to pay royalties to me.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Dickinson Recap: A House Divided

Em has mail from Higginson, and she is ecstatic. He says her poetry is “wholly new and original.” I love Hailee Steinfeld’s squeal that her poetry is “alive.” And I love the fashion in this episode, especially here. Everybody got a little more done-up than usual for the Quilting Bazaar and Sanitary Fair, which means a great jacket-and-belt situation for Em along with this half-French-braid-into-low-ponytail look, which I’m really feeling. It looks like something I would’ve tried to copy out of Klutz’s Braids & Bows as a kid. (Real ones know!)
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
B106

People Think Tay-K Should Be Released From Prison After Kyle Rittenhouse’s Acquittal, Rapper Responds

Some Tay-K fans think the incarcerated rapper who is accused of being involved in multiple murders, should be released from prison following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. On Friday (Nov. 19), Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who infamously killed two people and wounded three others during a protest in Kenosha, Wis. in 2020, skated on all charges in connection with the double homicide. The acquittal has led to an outcry over double standards and the unjust criminal justice system. Some Tay-K fans have taken the opportunity to lobby on the rapper's behalf.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Warning signs around Daughtry’s tragic stepdaughter

Musician Chris Daughtry’s late stepdaughter, Hannah Price, appeared to have a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, even as she struggled for direction in her own life, as evidenced by her social media and at least one recent encounter with the law. Price — who was found dead in...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Archie is Prince Harry's mini-me in new appearance

A new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, has been shared as Meghan made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. The two-year-old, who has inherited his father Prince Harry's red hair, can be seen collecting eggs from his chicken coop, Archie's Chick Inn, at the Sussexes' Montecito home.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

What Happened To Adam Busby?!

OutDaughtered fans are becoming concerned about Adam Busby after noticing some worrying details. What’s going on with the TLC dad, and what do we know for sure right now? Read on to see what’s happening with the Busbys now. Adam Busby disappears from social media. Surprisingly, Adam has been very...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield & Boyfriend Tyrone NOT Speaking Over Season 14 Drama

Sheree Whitfield‘s return to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is already whipping up the drama before season 14 commences airing. As an RHOA original, Whitfield has a long and storied relationship with the show – as such, naturally, brings a lot to the franchise. And this time her relationship with...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy