Succession Recap: First They Came for the PJs and I Said Nothing

Nearly as long as Princess Diana has been a public figure, producers have sought out blonde and/or wigable actors to play her. Her life story is so famous, so tumultuous, and full of so many chapters that each era of her life has inspired multiple adaptations. Now, in 2021, 24 years after her death and 40 years after her marriage, we’re in the midst of a new rush of Diana projects: movies, plays, and television, all vying to capture her trademark hairdos, fashion, and clipped patrician dialect. Maybe it’s because we’ve gained enough distance from her tragic death to better understand the scope of her life, or because of the renewed interest in the royal family due to its latest face-off with Harry and Meghan, or because people want to sell more “I’m a Luxury … Few Can Afford” sweaters, but Diana is everywhere once again. To help you make sense of which Diana is which, we’ve put together a helpful run-through of the actresses who have played the role in notable projects, each with her own high-school-style superlative. If you would like to imagine them all hanging out and forming their own cliques in the cafeteria, well, sorry, but that’s my brilliant Princess Diana TV-show idea and you’ll have to pay royalties to me.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO