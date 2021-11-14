ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas RB Bijan Robinson to miss remainder of season due to elbow injury

 6 days ago
Just when Texas fans thought this season couldn’t get any worse, it did just that in Week 11. During the 57-56 loss to Kansas, star running back Bijan Robinson went down with an apparent arm injury.

This marks the second week in a row he has been banged up in a game, as he also exited the Iowa State game with a neck strain.

Austin American-Statesman sports columnist Kirk Bohls noted on Sunday that Robinson injured his elbow and he expects him to be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Steve Sarkisian confirmed the news via his media availability on Monday.

This is a detrimental loss to an already thin team, as Robinson is Texas’ leading rusher, and also No. 2 on the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Texas takes on West Virginia and Kansas State in their final two games of the season, and they must win both in order to reach a bowl game.

The Longhorns will likely look to Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson, and Jonathon Brooks to fill the void.

It’s a crushing blow for one of the nation’s most talented players.

