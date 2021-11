TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cold morning in the Big Bend and South Georgia with many South Georgia in the low to mid 40s while Big Bend locations were close to 50 as of 7 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to increase into the upper 60s to near 70 by noon with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Small-scale, near-term guidance models hinted at the potential of a coastal shower or two in the afternoon. With somewhat drier air at the surface, the odds will be low but not zero. Overall, there will only be a 10% chance of a stray shower. Highs Saturday will be from near 70 to the mid 70s.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO