ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to the Deluxe Version of Ye’s Donda

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow, Ye really just did another “Imma let you finish” right in the middle of Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) press cycle. The man formerly known as Kanye West released the deluxe version of...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Adele ‘Didn’t Read the Room’ When Posting That Bantu Knot Photo

Adele reminded the world that the United Kingdom is an island last August when she posted a candid photo of herself wearing a full head of Bantu knots with a feather collar and Jamaican flag top. “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲,” she captioned the post, in honor of London’s annual carnival going virtual. Adele admits sharing a photo of herself in Bantu knots lacked “context.” For those outside of the wide-reaching African diaspora, Bantu knots are a traditional protective hairstyle that’s existed for over a century. Like locs, box braids, and cornrows, they hold significance in Black communities in spite of a fraught history of cultural appropriation. “There was so much going on in America at that point,” she told The Face magazine, referring to protests honoring George Floyd, who was killed by police violence last year. “I didn’t read the room and I fucking should have because I live in America. But my [Black] girlfriends here, they were like, ‘Are you all right? We’re not offended personally because we know you, but this is why [people are upset].’ My biggest question is why I felt the need to fucking post that when I’m so fucking private anyway. I was having such a lovely day with my friends in Jamaica, and that’s the vibe of Notting Hill Carnival for me, always has been. But I didn’t give that any context either.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Young Thug
Person
Kanye
Person
Cudi
loudersound.com

Listen to Beth Hart's version of Led Zeppelin's Good Times Bad Times

Beth Hart has released a cover of Good Times Bad Times. The track, which originally appeared on Led Zeppelin's debut album in early 1969, will appear on Hart's upcoming covers album A Tribute To Led Zeppelin. Full tracklist below. The band's Whole Lotta Love has been an occasional feature of...
MUSIC
The Sanford Herald

Kanye West drops Donda deluxe with five new tracks

Kanye West has released the deluxe edition of 'Donda', featuring five new songs. The 44-year-old hip-hop legend - who legally changed his name to Ye - has dropped an extended cut of his latest LP and it includes a bunch of new additions, such as the censored version of his Andre 3000 song 'Life of the Party', which didn't make the original due to its explicit lyrics.
MUSIC
imdb.com

Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version of "All Too Well" Is Here: Listen Now

Attention, Taylor Swift fans: It's time to dance 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light. At midnight, the superstar singer officially dropped her latest re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version). The album, first released in 2012, now features 30 songs, including a 10-minute version of her beloved track "All Too Well." After the song—which reflects on a heartbreaking romance (and a lost scarf!)—was first released nine years ago, it quickly became a fan favorite for its moving lyrics. Then, over the years, Swift let it slip that she still had the original, more explicit version of the song. "It included the F-word," Swift dished on Rolling...
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West's "Donda (Deluxe)" Billboard Pops Up In L.A.

With all of the recent headlines and promo, it's a better time than any for Kanye West to drop some new music. We're only a little over two months removed from the release of DONDA and while singles like "Hurricane" continue to gain major spins on airwaves, fans have been eager to hear what else Ye has been cooking up. A few songs have leaked in the past, including the Andre 3000-assisted, "Life Of The Party" but Ye's only teased its release in the past few weeks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deluxe#Universal
Billboard

Ye (Kanye West) Surprise Drops Deluxe Version of 'Donda': Stream It Now

Ye (Kanye West) surprise released a deluxe edition of his Donda album Sunday night (Nov. 14). The extended version of Donda, which just became available on music streaming services around 8 p.m. ET, features new songs and a reordered track list. New songs on the Donda lineup include “Life of...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Kanye West clones take over New York City ahead of ‘DONDA’ deluxe release

Masked Kanye West clones have overtaken New York City ahead of the deluxe reissue of the artist’s tenth album, DONDA. The Kanye clones traipsed through The Big Apple donning black pants, black bomber jackets, black baseball caps, Balenciaga dad sneakers, and prosthetic masks akin to the one the rapper wore in New York last month for a meeting with former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
dancingastronaut.com

Kanye West adds 20 minutes of new material including André 3000-assisted single on deluxe cut of ‘Donda’

Ye, or, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has shared the deluxe edition of his latest album, Donda. His tenth solo studio album, Donda‘s Deluxe edition arrives with 20 additional minutes of previously unreleased material and alternate versions of previously shared tracks. New additions include the André 3000-featured “Life of the Party” with IRKO, “Remote Control pt. 2” with Young Thug, and Kid Cudi-assisted material. Other new single additions include “Keep My Spirit Alive pt. 2,” which is the final release on the deluxe version, “Up from the Ashes,” and “Never Abandon Your Family.”
MUSIC
Complex

Soulja Boy Continues to Blast Kanye West Over Being Cut From ‘Donda’ Album Despite Ye’s Apology

Soulja Boy returned to The Breakfast Club on Friday with plenty to say regarding his would-be Donda collaborator Kanye West. As is widely known by now, Big Draco had recorded a verse for the track “Remote Control” that ultimately didn’t make the cut. Since then, Soulja has been publicly critical of Ye, who also publicly criticized the contributions in question before ultimately issuing an apology.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Kanye West Drops 'Donda' Deluxe Edition With Bonus Tracks Featuring Andre 3000, Young Thug, More

As expected, Kanye West has released a deluxe version of his most recent album, “Donda,” that features more than 20 extra minutes of previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions, including “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug and a new feature from Kid Cudi, and more.
MUSIC
UPI News

Kanye West releases deluxe edition of 'Donda' with new songs

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, released a deluxe edition of his most recent album Donda featuring five new tracks. The tracks include "Life of the Party" featuring André 3000, "Up From the Ashes," "Remote Control 2" featuring Young Thug, "Never Abandon Your Family" and "Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2."
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Taylor Swift Releases Red (Taylor’s Version): Listen

Pop princess Taylor Swift has rereleased Red, her fourth album originally released in 2012. The reimagined album, deemed Taylor’s Version, includes the original 16 tracks like “22” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” along with 14 expanded, acoustic or previously unheard “From the Vault” songs. What may be most anticipated...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Ye apologizes to Soulja Boy after dropping him from ‘Donda’

Ye made the headlines again this week when he appeared on the “Drink Champs” podcast with DJ EFN and Nore. During the interview, Soulja Boy became the topic of discussion as Ye gave Soulja his flowers and stated, “Soulja Boy is [the] top five most influential rapper as far as to what we are today and I’m not gone argue with you n—-s about this at all.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy