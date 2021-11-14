With Extra Dip achievement in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

Having released such a long time ago, the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas were all pretty good-looking in their day. Nowadays though, not so much. With the new remasters almost here, though, we can look forward to jumping back in and enjoying the games with a bit of a facelift. And the thought of returning to them got us a little nostalgic. We got to thinking: What do we want to do first? Where can we go and what can we see and do to make the most of this new look?

