Judgements X: What's Up, Mac? Pats' Jones Suddenly in Middle of Rookie Race

By Clark Judge
 6 days ago
It’s getting crowded at the top for this year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Two weeks ago, Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase looked like a dead-bolt cinch for the annual award. Not now. In fact, now I’d say it’s a tossup between Chase and New England’s Mac Jones, with Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris a step behind.

Chase made an immediate impact early this year but hit the wall the past two games. And now … well, now it’s Jones who’s getting the attention. And why not? He’s the best quarterback in this year’s draft … and it’s not close. Moreover, he has New England on a four-game run and a half-game behind Buffalo in the AFC East.

That wasn’t supposed to happen. But Jones wasn’t supposed to be this good this early, either.

But he is.

Rewind the videotape to Sunday’s 45-7 shredding of Cleveland, and you see a confident quarterback who can’t miss. Short passes. Intermediate passes. Deep passes. He hit them all, completing a season-best 83 percent of his attempts. He also led New England on scoring drives of 99, 92 and 90 yards, threw for three touchdowns, had no interceptions and produced a personal-best 142.1 passer rating.

Now look at the past four weeks: Six TDs, one interception, four victories. Suddenly, New England is a playoff threat again.

“He was dialed in.” tight end Hunter Henry said of Jones latest performance. “The kid works really hard, and he continues to get better every single week.”

Remind you of anyone? They said the same thing about Tom Brady in 2001, and let’s get this straight: I’m not saying he’s the next TB12. Nobody is. But he’s so much more than what most persons expected that it makes you wonder: Why didn’t San Francisco take him with the third overall pick of this year’s draft?

Someone? Anyone?

SUNDAY SCHOOL: FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. The Eagles have found success with the run. Look at the last three games. They average 209 yards rushing, and that’s without Miles Sanders. This from a team that called three runs to its running backs in a 41-21 blowout vs. Dallas earlier this season. Don't say Nick Sirianni hasn't grown as a play caller. A heavy dose of running works.

2. Yes, Cam Newton is back. He announced it to anyone who’d listen with a touchdown run on his first touch of Sunday's game, and he demonstrated it the second time he had the ball – this time with a scoring pass. Now the question: How soon before he starts for Carolina?

3. There will be no 0-17 team for the first time in league history. Pat Freiermuth’s last-minute fumble in overtime guaranteed it. So the winless Lions didn’t lose again. But they could have … should have … won. A stupid holding penalty and missed 48-yard field goal in OT made sure they wouldn’t. But that’s what happens with bad teams. They find ways to lose … or tie.

4. Kansas City may have turned a corner. The Chiefs are back on top of the AFC West, but that's because the rest of the division lost. So I'm not ready to say they're really, really back. Not yet. Not until they beat someone better than Jordan Love and the error-prone Raiders. Oh, wait. Look who's next: Dallas. That's someone better. Make that the litmus test.

5. Tampa Bay has a big problem. It’s called defense. When you can’t beat Trevor Siemian and Taylor Heinicke, that’s an issue. And when you allow Washington to complete a 10-and-a-half-mnute, 19-play drive to clinch the game, it’s a serious one. “This is not the Super Bowl-caliber defense we’re used to seeing,” said NBC’s Tony Dungy. Bingo.

THIRD AND 20

1. Tennessee isn’t just the best team in the AFC. It’s the best team in the NFL. Not only have the Titans run off six straight victories and won eight of their last nine, but Sunday’s defeat of New Orleans makes them 7-0 vs. 2020 playoff teams. Now the better news: Only two of their remaining opponents (New England and Pittsburgh) have winning records. Can you say: Homefield advantage?

2. Looks like Pete Rozelle finally has his wish. There’s parity in the NFL. Or is that … mediocrity? All I know is that everyone has at least two losses.

3. The Browns are toast. OK, at 5-5 they're not out of anything. Twelve of the AFC's 16 teams are .500 or better. But look at the schedule. It's brutal. All but one of the Browns' remaining opponents (Detroit) has a winning record. Now look at the play of their defense. That's brutal, too. And Baker Mayfield? Don't ask.

4. Maybe it’s not Foxboro. Maybe it’s just Bill Belichick. All I know is that Cleveland is 0-7 vs. Belichick in Foxboro. The last time they won there? Yep, 1992 when their head coach was … Bill Belichick.

5. With Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown sidelined, Mike Evans has only three targets and two receptions? "We're a very dumb football team" said coach Bruce Arians. OK, that explains it.

6. That’s it. I’m off the Chargers; bandwagon. I know, they have Justin Herbert. They also have a defense that leaks oil.

7. Uh, no, Mike White, you shouldn't have been the first pick of the 2018 draft. Now sit down.

8. Did Tony Romo really say, “Seattle’s going to be OK going forward?” No, they’re not. They’re 3-6 and circling the drain.

9. The more I see Baker Mayfield the less I’m sure Cleveland re-ups him for another contract.

10. For all the chatter about Aaron Rodgers, it’s the Green Bay pass defense that’s been working the last three weeks – with the Packers shutting down Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, in succession. The three combined for one TD pass and four interceptions.

11. I still believe Dallas may be the most complete team in the NFC. No, I can't explain what happened last weekend, either. But what happened Sunday? That was a statement. The Cowboys will lap the NFC East, go deep into the playoffs and could … I say could … make it the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

12. That should take the heat off Buffalo’s Josh Allen for at least a week. But remember: It was the Jets.

13. Appropriate that Indianapolis clinched Sunday’s win with a fumble recovery. Their 21 takeaways are second only to Buffalo (24).

14. Too many penalties, missed tackles and turnovers. The Raiders are who we thought they were.

15. No problem if you can’t find the red challenge flag. Just toss the white hand warmer. Peter Carroll did.

16. Sorry, but I’m not interested in hearing the NFL preach player safety. First they give us Thursday Night games. Then it’s a 17-game schedule. Now it’s a negligible fine for Aaron Rodgers. Just tell us you don’t really care.

17. Best run of the day wasn’t by running back. It was by Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay. Roll the videotape, and you’ll know why.

18. Tony Dungy’s right: If you’re a playoff team you must find a way to beat winless opponents. The Steelers did not. They tied Detroit. Guess they’re not a playoff team.

19. Russell Wilson said last week he was “pretty dang close” to 100 percent. He was wrong.

20. Not sure which was worse: Teddy Bridgewater’s accuracy or his tackling.

STAT THAT MAY ONLY INTEREST ME

Tom Brady’s 152 regular-season TD passes in his 40s tie Hall-of-Famer Bart Starr’s career total and are one less than Hall-of-Famer Roger Staubach.

STAT THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

Detroit hasn’t won a game in Pittsburgh since 1955, or before the Fords owned the franchise.

AND ONE FOR BOTH OF US

Since moving to the NFC, Seattle is 0-10 at Lambeau Field, including three playoff games. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the only other NFC team without a win at Lambeau since realignment is Washington (0-5).

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET QUOTES

“These are the games you dream of as a kid. It’s a moment I dreamt of last year when I wasn’t playing. I told myself if I get another chance to play I’ll do something great.” – Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke on beating Tom Brady.

“It had nothing to do with receivers. It was him.” – Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians on Brady’s four interceptions the past two games.

“I didn't even know you could tie in the NFL." -- Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris.

“We find a way to win.” – Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“Every man should be embarrassed. Every man should be embarrassed.” – N.Y. Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET RECIPIENT

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke. For the second time in this calendar year he went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and for the first time he won. More than that, he completed 81 percent of his passes and, with the game in doubt, led Washington on a 19-play drive that consumed a staggering 10:26 to clinch the upset. Heinicke converted four third downs and one fourth on the series, becoming the second backup in two games to beat Tom Brady and the Bucs. “It means a lot to me,” he said. It should.

