Environment

North African Climate Change Threatens Farming, Political Stability

By Paul Raymond
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTunisian olive farmer Ali Fileli looked out over his parched fields and crushed a lump of dry, dusty earth in his hand. "I can't do anything with my land because of the lack of water," he said. Fileli is just one of many farmers who have been left high...

AFP

Blinken showcases benefits of democracy on Senegal visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday promised new investment in Senegal in a bid to showcase democracy's benefits as he wrapped up his first visit to Africa. During a visit to Senegal, Blinken took part in the signing of contracts worth $1 billion with US companies.
U.S. POLITICS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Ethiopia on the brink as crisis threatens ‘peace and stability’ of region

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning that the worsening situation in Ethiopia puts at risk the “peace and stability” of the Horn of Africa. The comments were made on Nov. 17, 2021, as Blinken began a five-day trip to Africa during which he will speak with regional leaders about concerns of an all-out civil war in the continent’s second-most populous nation. The diplomatic mission follows criticism of the U.S. and the international community over its reaction to a conflict that has seen numerous accusations of war crimes.
POLITICS
WTAJ

Gabon is last bastion of endangered African forest elephants

PONGARA NATIONAL PARK, Gabon (AP) — Loss of habitat and poaching have made African forest elephants a critically endangered species. Yet the dense forests of sparsely populated Gabon in the Congo River Basin remain a “last stronghold” of the magnificent creatures, according to new research that concluded the population is much higher than previous estimates. Counting […]
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Norway Envoy In Sudan Condemns 'Intolerable' Violence

After the deadliest day of protests since Sudan's coup last month, the envoy of Norway, a key diplomatic player and major donor in the strife-torn country, bemoaned the "intolerable" crackdown. "I strongly condemn the violence used against unarmed protesters in Khartoum," ambassador Therese Loken Gheziel told AFP after at least...
PROTESTS
AFP

UK's Charles takes inter-faith, climate mission to Egypt

Britain's Prince Charles met Egypt's president and the head of Sunni Islam's prestigious Al-Azhar institution Thursday in Cairo on a mission centred on inter-faith co-existence and the battle against climate change. Charles, accompanied by his wife Camilla, held talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as well as Al-Azhar's grand imam, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, and Samy Fawzi, the Anglican archbishop of the coastal city of Alexandria in northern Egypt.
ENVIRONMENT
undark.org

In Afghanistan, Climate Change Drives an Uptick in Child Marriage

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She said she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wkzo.com

Analysis-Chile copper giants seek stability in uncertain political times

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s mining sector is looking for certainty amid political fog in the world’s top copper producer, which is redrafting its constitution and on Sunday is headed for a polarized vote led by outsider candidates on the far left and right. The front-runners have kept their powder dry...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26: Last-minute wrangles threaten to derail climate change summit

Cop26 president Alok Sharma has vowed to bring the Cop26 climate change summit to an end in Glasgow today as last-minute wrangling threatened to derail a proposed deal.With the United Nations gathering already overrunning its two-week schedule, differences remained over the phase-out of fossil fuels, an accelerated timetable for new emission reduction plans and assistance for vulnerable low-lying states.The UK cabinet minister accepted that the draft agreement currently on the table would not satisfy all countries, but insisted that it represents “a package that really moves things forward for everyone”.The 197 countries meeting at the United Nations conference...
ENVIRONMENT
Bakersfield Channel

Climate change threatens glaciers, a source of tourism, power supplies and more

Countries that rely on glaciers are facing trouble as many ice sheets melt because of climate change. For generations, glaciers have helped make electricity, draw visitors and uphold ancient spiritual traditions. In Uganda's Rwenzori Mountains, glacier water runs hydroelectric plants. In Tanzania and Germany, they are essential for tourism. Some...
ENVIRONMENT
birminghamtimes.com

Farm-Ageddon: How New Tech Can Help Farmers Tackle Climate Change

It’s a clever tagline but, in the case of Israeli ag-tech startup SupPlant, it may literally be true. SupPlant attaches sensors to crops to monitor their needs: Are they thirsty? Too hot? Too cold? How is climate change affecting their productivity?. By correlating data from the sensors with third-party weather...
AGRICULTURE
American Council on Science and Health

Fighting Climate Change is No Excuse to Expand Organic Farming

Reporters like to lecture the public about the importance of science while promoting obviously unscientific ideas when it suits them. The pandemic brought this contradiction into the spotlight as news outlets like CNN, The Guardian and The Washington Post defended COVID-19 vaccines while routinely publishing sloppy stories about the dangers of pesticides and the blessings of eating organic food.
AGRICULTURE
Shropshire Star

Idris Elba calls for African voices to be heard in climate change debate

The Luther star and his wife Sabrina joined a panel on sustainable food production at the Cop26 climate talks. Idris Elba says policy makers and the media risk ignoring a continent “that is central to the solution” of climate change if they do not include African voices in public debate.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Wales' carbon zero targets 'down to politics'

Zero carbon targets can only be met by 2050 if the Welsh and UK governments communicate more effectively, an academic has said. Dr Neal Hockley, of Bangor University, said Wales' chances of meeting the targets were ambitious but largely down to the "politics of the issue". The Welsh government agreed...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

What is happening in Madagascar and why is country on the verge of world’s first climate-induced famine?

Thousands of people in Madagascar are at risk of famine in the coming months and more than 1 million more are suffering severe hunger, according to the United Nations.Successive droughts and failed harvests have forced people to eat leaves, cacti and insects, and the UN says it is the first impending famine that cannot be blamed even in part on war.Some children in the south of the country arrive at aid stations too weak even to cry, according the body’s World Food Programme.What is the famine situation in Madagascar?The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that some 14,000 people...
AFRICA

