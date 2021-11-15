ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor of Kingstown

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerformers include: Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Pha’rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Kyle Chandler. TV show description:. A crime thriller series, the Mayor of Kingstown TV show was created by Taylor...

Eureka Times-Standard

TV Talk | ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ portrays powerful man stuck in bleak place

After spending the last decade-plus starring in noteworthy movies including “The Town,” “Hurt Locker” and “The Bourne Legacy,” Jeremy Renner is poised to become the king of streaming television, at least for a bit. “Hawkeye” — a series centered on the Marvel Cinematic Universe hero Renner has portrayed several times...
The Spokesman-Review

Stream on Demand: Jeremy Renner brokers power in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services. Jeremy Renner stars as the head of a family of Michigan power brokers in the private prison business in “Mayor of Kingstown” (TV-MA), a new crime thriller from Taylor Sheridan. Two episodes available, new episodes on Sundays. (Paramount+)
Outsider.com

Paramount+ Adds 1 Million Subscribers On Heels of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Release

Following the release of the highly anticipated series Mayor of Kingstown, streaming service Paramount+ reportedly sees an additional one million subscribers. ViacomCBS announced on Wednesday (November 17th) that Paramount+ experienced its most successful week ever. It added more than one million new subscribers and set a new record for total signups since its rebrand. The media company also revealed Paramount+ set new records for most hours streamed and the highest level of subscriber engagement. But did not disclose the amount.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' and 'Mayor of Kingstown' Creator Taylor Sheridan's Universe Might Expand

Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 may just be the start of Taylor Sheridan's universe. As the famed screenwriter's stories continue to wow audiences and draw in record-breaking ratings, there is renewed talk about expanding Sheridan's hold on the TV scene with even more new shows, with some potential titles even growing the Yellowstone universe.
tvseriesfinale.com

Mayor of Kingstown: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Mayor of Kingstown TV show stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Pha’rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Kyle Chandler. The story follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. There are seven prisons within a 10-mile radius and Mike McLusky (Renner) is at the center of the action. He’s a conduit between the incarcerated and the outside world. He works with the city’s unofficial Mayor, aka his well-connected brother and business partner, Mitch (Chandler). Their younger brother, Kyle (Handley), is a police detective. Their mother, Mariam (Wiest), teaches inmates and is not happy with her sons’ business.
Parsons Sun

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Emma Laird on Iris & Mike’s Frustrating, Flawed & Broken Relationship

Welcome to Kingstown, Iris (Emma Laird). Near the end of the second episode of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ drama, Russian mobster Milo Sunter (Aidan Gillen) decides to change his approach and has Iris, a sex worker who’s been in New York, come to town to target Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner). For her character, Mayor of Kingstown‘s Laird points to episodes from 5 on as “the sweet spot” for her. She tells us more.
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Scoring Mayor of Kingstown with composer Andrew Lockington

Canadian composer Andrew Lockington has an eclectic resume, that encompasses tentpole disaster movies and reputable adaptations of confirmed fantasy classics. In amongst a plethora of titles for both television and film, Andrew has collaborated with director Brad Peyton on three projects which sit firmly on the shoulder of Dwayne ‘The Rock ‘ Johnson. With the ability to switch effortlessly between broad bombastic sequences and subtler character beats, Andrew is able to elevate and enhance everything he touches.
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Fans Can Get One Free Month of Paramount+: Here’s How

If you ever wanted to check out the new show Mayor of Kingstown, there is no better time to do so than right now. Mayor of Kingstown is an American crime thriller series created by Taylor Sheridan. Yes, that’s the same Taylor Sheridan that created the Paramount Network hit show Yellowstone. The new series follows the powerful McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan. There, the only successful industry is that of the prison system. The show was made to shine a light on important issues such as systemic racism, corruption, and inequality.
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Delivers Massive Twist in Series Premiere

Two weeks ahead of Hawkeye's debut on Disney+, Jeremy Renner's other major series arrived on Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown, from the creators of Yellowstone, tells the story of a couple of brothers who call the shots in the prison town of Kingtown, Michigan. The series has had a lot of hype behind it, given its all-star cast and the creative team of Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, whose other series just happens to be the biggest hit on cable. The premiere episode of Mayor of Kingstown finally debuted on Sunday, and it brought with it a shocking twist that none of its new fans expected to see. One of its main characters was killed just 40 minutes into the series.
The Oregonian

‘Mayor of Kingstown’; ‘Adele One Night Only’; ‘Yellowjackets’; ‘Riverdale’: TV This Week

“Adele One Night Only”: The pop star performs, and sits down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. ( 8:30 p.m. Sunday, CBS; stream on fuboTV and Paramount +) “Mayor of Kingstown”: Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, and Dianne Wiest star in a drama, co-created by Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”), a corrupt town, a family and struggles for power. (Watch the premiere on the Paramount Network at 9 p.m.; the series will be available to stream Sunday on Paramount +)
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner Roasts Paul Rudd and Himself in Hysterical Post

Once an Avenger, always an Avenger. That includes all the humor and good times commonly seen with the infamous cast from Marvel’s “Avengers” films. Both Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd have roles in the Marvel Universe. Renner plays Hawkeye and is even getting his own Disney+ show, which comes out on November 24. Rudd plays the hilarious con-man turned superhero in “Ant-Man.”
Collider

'Mayor of Kingstown' Review: A Bleak Look at Corruption and the Industrial Prison Complex

In the upcoming Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McLusky, a former felon who feels trapped in the titular Kingstown, Michigan by inertia and lack of opportunity. A prison town, Kingstown primarily serves as a place that was built to support seven prisons in a ten-mile radius. Mike might be dubbed the so-called "mayor" of Kingstown, but he wasn’t exactly elected; he gets stuff done nevertheless, like smuggling drugs behind bars. Recently, he's also gotten himself involved in some dirty business with a prisoner named Milo (The Wire's Aidan Gillen), his stripper girlfriend, and $200,000 buried in the forest.
imdb.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Review: Jeremy Renner and Taylor Sheridan Build a Bleak, By-the-Book Crime Drama

One would be forgiven for confusing “Mayor of Kingstown” from Paramount+ with “Mare of Easttown” on HBO. Mayor or Mare, Kingstown or Easttown, Pennsylvania crime drama or Michigan crime drama. Among the profusion of “prestige” TV, the easiest way to keep them straight isn’t by their title or subject matter, but their star: Kate Winslet is the eponymous “Mare of Easttown,” while Jeremy Renner plays the unofficial “Mayor of Kingstown.”
