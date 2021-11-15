Mayor of Kingstown: Season One Viewer Votes

The second episode of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ depicts Mike McLusky claiming the throne of the de facto “mayor” after the unforeseen murder of his brother Mitch McLusky. Upon the murder, Mike spends time processing the state of affairs and his emotions towards his brother with his wife. When the chaos settles in, two FBI agents approach Mike to renew the terms they had on paper with his brother. But let’s save the rest for the recap section and take a look at everything you need to know about ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 3!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO