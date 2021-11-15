ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor of Kingstown: Season One Viewer Votes

tvseriesfinale.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Mike follow in his brother Mitch’s footsteps in the first season of the Mayor of Kingstown TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mayor of Kingstown is cancelled or renewed for season two. Paramount+...

tvseriesfinale.com

Eureka Times-Standard

TV Talk | ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ portrays powerful man stuck in bleak place

After spending the last decade-plus starring in noteworthy movies including “The Town,” “Hurt Locker” and “The Bourne Legacy,” Jeremy Renner is poised to become the king of streaming television, at least for a bit. “Hawkeye” — a series centered on the Marvel Cinematic Universe hero Renner has portrayed several times...
The Spokesman-Review

Stream on Demand: Jeremy Renner brokers power in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services. Jeremy Renner stars as the head of a family of Michigan power brokers in the private prison business in “Mayor of Kingstown” (TV-MA), a new crime thriller from Taylor Sheridan. Two episodes available, new episodes on Sundays. (Paramount+)
Outsider.com

Paramount+ Adds 1 Million Subscribers On Heels of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Release

Following the release of the highly anticipated series Mayor of Kingstown, streaming service Paramount+ reportedly sees an additional one million subscribers. ViacomCBS announced on Wednesday (November 17th) that Paramount+ experienced its most successful week ever. It added more than one million new subscribers and set a new record for total signups since its rebrand. The media company also revealed Paramount+ set new records for most hours streamed and the highest level of subscriber engagement. But did not disclose the amount.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' and 'Mayor of Kingstown' Creator Taylor Sheridan's Universe Might Expand

Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 may just be the start of Taylor Sheridan's universe. As the famed screenwriter's stories continue to wow audiences and draw in record-breaking ratings, there is renewed talk about expanding Sheridan's hold on the TV scene with even more new shows, with some potential titles even growing the Yellowstone universe.
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Full Recap of the Series Premiere

The latest series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), Mayor of Kingstown packs a punch with a series premiere that has fans reeling. Show frontrunner Jeremy Renner plays title character Mike McLusky alongside Dianne West, who plays his Mother, Mirium McLusky, and brother Mitch McLusky, played by Kyle Chandler. Here’s everything you need to know about the series premiere.
tvseriesfinale.com

Mayor of Kingstown: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Mayor of Kingstown TV show stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Pha’rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Kyle Chandler. The story follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. There are seven prisons within a 10-mile radius and Mike McLusky (Renner) is at the center of the action. He’s a conduit between the incarcerated and the outside world. He works with the city’s unofficial Mayor, aka his well-connected brother and business partner, Mitch (Chandler). Their younger brother, Kyle (Handley), is a police detective. Their mother, Mariam (Wiest), teaches inmates and is not happy with her sons’ business.
Collider

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Becomes Biggest Paramount+ Premiere to Date

Mayor of Kingstown is pulling in some serious numbers. Paramount has announced that the Taylor Sheridan-helmed crime drama has quickly become Paramount+’s biggest premiere to date since the rebranding of the streaming service (formerly CBS All Access). The series made a massive splash during its simulcast premiere on November 14, where it also became the biggest premiere on cable television since the premiere of Yellowstone in 2018.
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Yellowstone Dips, Mayor of Kingstown Solid

Yellowstone remains one of the biggest shows on TV. Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 managed 7.49 million total viewers and a 1.48 demo rating in live+ same day metrics. Last week, Yellowstone returned at 8.38 million viewers and a 1.62 rating for its first hour, and 7.84 million viewers and a 1.49 rating.
thecinemaholic.com

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ depicts Mike McLusky claiming the throne of the de facto “mayor” after the unforeseen murder of his brother Mitch McLusky. Upon the murder, Mike spends time processing the state of affairs and his emotions towards his brother with his wife. When the chaos settles in, two FBI agents approach Mike to renew the terms they had on paper with his brother. But let’s save the rest for the recap section and take a look at everything you need to know about ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 3!
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Scoring Mayor of Kingstown with composer Andrew Lockington

Canadian composer Andrew Lockington has an eclectic resume, that encompasses tentpole disaster movies and reputable adaptations of confirmed fantasy classics. In amongst a plethora of titles for both television and film, Andrew has collaborated with director Brad Peyton on three projects which sit firmly on the shoulder of Dwayne ‘The Rock ‘ Johnson. With the ability to switch effortlessly between broad bombastic sequences and subtler character beats, Andrew is able to elevate and enhance everything he touches.
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Fans Can Get One Free Month of Paramount+: Here’s How

If you ever wanted to check out the new show Mayor of Kingstown, there is no better time to do so than right now. Mayor of Kingstown is an American crime thriller series created by Taylor Sheridan. Yes, that’s the same Taylor Sheridan that created the Paramount Network hit show Yellowstone. The new series follows the powerful McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan. There, the only successful industry is that of the prison system. The show was made to shine a light on important issues such as systemic racism, corruption, and inequality.
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Cast Describes Show in Just Three Words

Hey, “Mayor of Kingstown” cast, can you come up with three words to describe the show?. If you accept the fun little challenge, don’t repeat any answers!. Members of the cast got together to describe the show before Sunday’s big premiere. The Twitter thread did not have lead actors Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler in the mix, but we’ll let that slide.
The Oregonian

‘Mayor of Kingstown’; ‘Adele One Night Only’; ‘Yellowjackets’; ‘Riverdale’: TV This Week

“Adele One Night Only”: The pop star performs, and sits down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. ( 8:30 p.m. Sunday, CBS; stream on fuboTV and Paramount +) “Mayor of Kingstown”: Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, and Dianne Wiest star in a drama, co-created by Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”), a corrupt town, a family and struggles for power. (Watch the premiere on the Paramount Network at 9 p.m.; the series will be available to stream Sunday on Paramount +)
