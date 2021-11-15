Watch: Suns PG Chris Paul nutmegs defender in win over Rockets

Chris Paul quickly went from the hunter to the hunted against his old team. Paul’s Phoenix Suns faced the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Late in the first half, Paul unsuccessfully tried to draw a swipe-through foul on Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. Play continued, and Porter poked the ball away. The two players fought for the loose ball, and Paul got frustrated. He gave Porter a shove and then gestured angrily at referee Brian Forte, who hit Paul with a technical foul. Porter could be seen in the background gesturing for the T.
