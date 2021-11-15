Watch: Suns PG Chris Paul nutmegs defender in win over Rockets

Chris Paul is known as the ‘Point Gpd’ in the NBA and his recent performance with the Phoenix Suns has only gone onto justify why. Being an elite ball handler and play maker, CP3 had led the young and energetic squad efficiently and against the Mavericks, Chris Paul set a never-ever before seen record which has let the fans thrilled as the Suns registered another emphatic win against their name.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO