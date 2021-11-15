ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Suns PG Chris Paul nutmegs defender in win over Rockets

By JAKE ANDERSON
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 6 days ago
There goes that bad man again, the Point God. Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul added yet another highlight-reel play to his Hall of Fame resume in a 115-89 win over the...

