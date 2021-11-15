Notable Numbers From Arizona's 34-10 Loss to Carolina

Even without quarterback Kyler Murray, not many expected the Arizona Cardinals to suffer a three-possession defeat to the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium.

However, the NFL consistently brings the unexpected to viewers on a weekly basis, and the Cardinals were victims of an energized team that took advantage of all opportunities when presented, putting up 34 points against one of the best defensive units in the league.

Newly re-signed quarterback Cam Newton acted as the battery for Carolina, which fed off his energy from start to finish.

As for the Cardinals, the team now looks to quickly bury this game in the back of their minds, as an important divisional road trip to Seattle awaits Arizona next week.

No, the sky isn't falling in Arizona. The Cardinals should be just fine the rest of the way.

While the status of Murray will yet again be another topic of discussion throughout the week, the Cardinals also hope to get key players such as guard Justin Pugh and receiver DeAndre Hopkins back before their bye week in Week 12.

Yet there's plenty to take, and learn from, in Arizona's second loss of the season.

Notable Numbers

161: Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey totaled 161 rushing and receiving yards, almost out-gaining the entire Cardinals offense that finished with 169 net yards (for what it's worth, the Cardinals eclipsed McCaffrey on the final play from scrimmage) and McCaffrey had no touches in the final quarter.

6: Cardinals running back James Conner has now scored six times in the last four games after reaching the end zone on Sunday. Conner has scored in all but one of his last eight games.

34: Carolina topped all other opponents Arizona has played this season, scoring 34 points on Sunday.

10: While Arizona allowed its highest total of points scored defensively, the Cardinals were unable to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball. Arizona scored a season-low 10 points in the loss to Carolina, the lowest total points scored at home since Week 13 in 2019 against the Los Angeles Rams (Arizona lost 24-7).

14: That's the amount of points scored by Panthers (and former Cardinals) kicker Zane Gonzalez on Sunday, outscoring the entire Cardinals offense over the course of four quarters. Gonzalez connected on field goals from 27, 44, 48 and 49 yards.

4: Arizona finished 4-of-13 on third-down conversions, a large reason why the Cardinals weren't able to string together strong drives on a consistent basis. They were successful on only one of their first nine attempts.

0: The Cardinals scored zero points in the first half, the first time all season where Arizona was held scoreless in the first two quarters of the game.

25: Arizona's defense came into Sunday with 25 sacks, one of the highest totals in the league. That's also the total they left with, as the Cardinals were unable to successfully bring down either P.J. Walker or Cam Newton.