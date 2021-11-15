My Take: Cardinals Home Cooking Burned Again in Loss to Panthers

It was over before it began; that’s the simplest way of putting it.

At the end of a day that resulted in a 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, perhaps the Cardinals were due for one of these.

After all, these games have happened to every other good team in the league and the Cardinals were on the giving end twice, defeating the now 8-2 Tennessee Titans 38-13 and the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams 37-20. The Titans also lost to the New York Jets 27-24 in overtime when the Jets were 0-3 and are now 2-7.

The now 8-2 Green Bay Packers lost in Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3. The 7-2 Dallas Cowboys lost to the Denver Broncos last week, 30-16, and at one point trailed 30-0.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-3 after losing Sunday to 3-6 Washington, 29-19. Quarterback Tom Brady (yes, that Tom Brady) passed for 220 yards, was intercepted twice and had a passer rating of 80.5.

The Buffalo Bills lost 9-6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, while the Baltimore Ravens, with seemingly everyone’s favorite MVP candidate, quarterback Lamar Jackson, have lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 41-17, and Thursday night to the 3-7 Miami Dolphins, 22-10.

It’s ugly when it happens, but it does.

Perhaps the win in San Francisco last week with a myriad of backups in the game, including quarterback Colt McCoy, appeared too easy, as if the ball could be rolled out on the field and it would happen again.

By the end of the first quarter, we knew it wouldn’t.

When former Cardinal Zane Gonzalez kicked a 44-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 17-0 lead with one minute remaining in the quarter, running back Christian McCaffrey had 62 of Carolina’s 106 yards from scrimmage and the Cardinals had a mere 38 on 13 plays (2.9 per play).

The Cardinals' first possession of three plays and minus-9 yards lasted 1:26, ended on a strip-sack that led to a touchdown.

The second was 1:21, ending on a fourth-and-1 stop from their own 42-yard line when quarterback Colt McCoy actually lost a yard on a quarterback sneak.

That followed a stuff of running back Eno Benjamin for no gain on third-and-1. James Conner inexplicably didn’t touch the ball on either of those plays. That turnover on downs also led to a touchdown.

The third possession actually showed promise, gaining 44 yards on five plays. That was until McCoy ran to his right on first-and-10 from the Panthers 31-yard line, thought he was Kyler Murray and threw across his body to the left, badly overthrowing wide receiver Antoine Wesley. The ball was intercepted by cornerback Donte Jackson.

Nine plays later, Carolina had its 17-0 lead.

By the end of the first half, with Carolina leading 23-0, the Panthers had 249 yards, 16 first downs and 20:42 possession time. McCaffrey had 129 yards from scrimmage (90 rushing, 39 receiving).

Arizona had 62 yards, three first downs and McCoy was 9-for-17 for 67 yards with a passer rating of 38.1. The Cardinals ground game had six attempts for nine yards.

All of us in the press box could have written our stories then and filled in the quotes later.

As McCoy said afterward, facing questions even after leaving the game with a pectoral injury, “Anytime you get in the hole 14 points, it's tough to dig out against a defense like that. We had some things, we just didn't capitalize on them. I made a mistake throwing back across my body. I just can't do that. I know way better than that. But all those small little things kind of compiled on us and we just dug ourselves a giant hole we couldn't get out of.”

What has many perplexed is that the Cardinals are a different team at home than on the road.

They were fortunate to defeat Minnesota in Week 2 when Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a potential game-winning, 37-yard field goal as time expired.

They grinded in a Week-5 win over San Francisco, 17-10, then actually trailed Houston 5-0 in the second quarter of Week 7 before taking control in the second.

Four days later was the Thursday night loss to Green Bay in which they trained by two scores twice in the fourth before coming back to have a chance to win only to fail to score from the 5-yard line in the closing seconds.

The Cardinals are 5-0 on the road, scoring at least 31 points in each game and winning every one by at least double digits. Combined, the score is 174-83 on the road.

However, the Cardinals are now 3-2 at home, have scored at least 30 points only twice and have a combined score of 113-106.

When Matt Prater's 47-yard field goal cut the Carolina lead to 23-3 with 10:07 remaining in the third quarter, the Panthers then answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown for a 31-3 lead after a successful 2-point conversion. With 5:34 to play in the quarter, many fans streamed to the exits.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum said, “We haven't been dominant at home and those things got exposed today. But just keeping things in perspective is the most important thing.”

Asked why those home struggles occur, he said, “It's a good question. We got to figure that out. We got to find a way to come out faster, we got to find a way to play a lot cleaner. And we got to find a way not to turn the ball over. We got to find a way to make sure when our fans come here to support us that we put on a really good show and we just haven't done that yet.”

The Cardinals won’t be home again until a Monday night date with the Rams Dec. 13 that follows games at Seattle and Chicago with the bye sandwiched between them in Week 12.

McCoy believes the team will move on quickly from Sunday’s debacle.

“I don't think anybody's losing heart,” he said. “Hopefully we can get healthy and kind of flush this one and move on.”

There probably was a lot of flushing throughout the Valley Sunday and hopefully the pipes were able to withstand it.