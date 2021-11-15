ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

My Take: Cardinals Home Cooking Burned Again in Loss to Panthers

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 6 days ago

It was over before it began; that’s the simplest way of putting it.

At the end of a day that resulted in a 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, perhaps the Cardinals were due for one of these.

After all, these games have happened to every other good team in the league and the Cardinals were on the giving end twice, defeating the now 8-2 Tennessee Titans 38-13 and the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams 37-20. The Titans also lost to the New York Jets 27-24 in overtime when the Jets were 0-3 and are now 2-7.

The now 8-2 Green Bay Packers lost in Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3. The 7-2 Dallas Cowboys lost to the Denver Broncos last week, 30-16, and at one point trailed 30-0.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-3 after losing Sunday to 3-6 Washington, 29-19. Quarterback Tom Brady (yes, that Tom Brady) passed for 220 yards, was intercepted twice and had a passer rating of 80.5.

The Buffalo Bills lost 9-6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, while the Baltimore Ravens, with seemingly everyone’s favorite MVP candidate, quarterback Lamar Jackson, have lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 41-17, and Thursday night to the 3-7 Miami Dolphins, 22-10.

It’s ugly when it happens, but it does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9Uxi_0cwlPiNj00
© Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Perhaps the win in San Francisco last week with a myriad of backups in the game, including quarterback Colt McCoy, appeared too easy, as if the ball could be rolled out on the field and it would happen again.

By the end of the first quarter, we knew it wouldn’t.

When former Cardinal Zane Gonzalez kicked a 44-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 17-0 lead with one minute remaining in the quarter, running back Christian McCaffrey had 62 of Carolina’s 106 yards from scrimmage and the Cardinals had a mere 38 on 13 plays (2.9 per play).

The Cardinals' first possession of three plays and minus-9 yards lasted 1:26, ended on a strip-sack that led to a touchdown.

The second was 1:21, ending on a fourth-and-1 stop from their own 42-yard line when quarterback Colt McCoy actually lost a yard on a quarterback sneak.

That followed a stuff of running back Eno Benjamin for no gain on third-and-1. James Conner inexplicably didn’t touch the ball on either of those plays. That turnover on downs also led to a touchdown.

The third possession actually showed promise, gaining 44 yards on five plays. That was until McCoy ran to his right on first-and-10 from the Panthers 31-yard line, thought he was Kyler Murray and threw across his body to the left, badly overthrowing wide receiver Antoine Wesley. The ball was intercepted by cornerback Donte Jackson.

Nine plays later, Carolina had its 17-0 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMQfN_0cwlPiNj00
© Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

By the end of the first half, with Carolina leading 23-0, the Panthers had 249 yards, 16 first downs and 20:42 possession time. McCaffrey had 129 yards from scrimmage (90 rushing, 39 receiving).

Arizona had 62 yards, three first downs and McCoy was 9-for-17 for 67 yards with a passer rating of 38.1. The Cardinals ground game had six attempts for nine yards.

All of us in the press box could have written our stories then and filled in the quotes later.

As McCoy said afterward, facing questions even after leaving the game with a pectoral injury, “Anytime you get in the hole 14 points, it's tough to dig out against a defense like that. We had some things, we just didn't capitalize on them. I made a mistake throwing back across my body. I just can't do that. I know way better than that. But all those small little things kind of compiled on us and we just dug ourselves a giant hole we couldn't get out of.”

What has many perplexed is that the Cardinals are a different team at home than on the road.

They were fortunate to defeat Minnesota in Week 2 when Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a potential game-winning, 37-yard field goal as time expired.

They grinded in a Week-5 win over San Francisco, 17-10, then actually trailed Houston 5-0 in the second quarter of Week 7 before taking control in the second.

Four days later was the Thursday night loss to Green Bay in which they trained by two scores twice in the fourth before coming back to have a chance to win only to fail to score from the 5-yard line in the closing seconds.

The Cardinals are 5-0 on the road, scoring at least 31 points in each game and winning every one by at least double digits. Combined, the score is 174-83 on the road.

However, the Cardinals are now 3-2 at home, have scored at least 30 points only twice and have a combined score of 113-106.

When Matt Prater's 47-yard field goal cut the Carolina lead to 23-3 with 10:07 remaining in the third quarter, the Panthers then answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown for a 31-3 lead after a successful 2-point conversion. With 5:34 to play in the quarter, many fans streamed to the exits.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum said, “We haven't been dominant at home and those things got exposed today. But just keeping things in perspective is the most important thing.”

Asked why those home struggles occur, he said, “It's a good question. We got to figure that out. We got to find a way to come out faster, we got to find a way to play a lot cleaner. And we got to find a way not to turn the ball over. We got to find a way to make sure when our fans come here to support us that we put on a really good show and we just haven't done that yet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NW52r_0cwlPiNj00
© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals won’t be home again until a Monday night date with the Rams Dec. 13 that follows games at Seattle and Chicago with the bye sandwiched between them in Week 12.

McCoy believes the team will move on quickly from Sunday’s debacle.

“I don't think anybody's losing heart,” he said. “Hopefully we can get healthy and kind of flush this one and move on.”

There probably was a lot of flushing throughout the Valley Sunday and hopefully the pipes were able to withstand it.

Comments / 0

Related
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals A.J. Green, Demetrius Harris Reserve/COVID-19

In response to that news, the Cardinals protected four of their practice-squad players Wednesday, including wide receiver Greg Dortch and tight end David Wells. The other two are guard Danny Isidora and linebacker Joe Walker. According to figures compiled by Howard Balzer of AllCardinals, this makes it 22 players that...
NFL
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Kyler Murray

Center Rodney Hudson is not listed because he is not officially part of the roster after being designated for return from reserve/injured Tuesday. Right tackle Kelvin Beachum did some work, but was limited for a rest day. The 49ers listed eight players on the injury report with five not practicing...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
All Cardinals

LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Look to Bounce Back vs. 49ers

Welcome to the AllCardinals live blog for Arizona's Week 9 meeting with the San Francisco 49ers! Here you'll find all the latest updates on the game as it happens live, along with news, highlights, analysis and more. Fourth Quarter. That's final! Cardinals win 31-17. Stay tuned to AllCardinals.com for more...
NFL
All Cardinals

Kyler Murray Remains Out: Cardinals Practice Notebook

The Arizona Cardinals were still without quarterback Kyler Murray along with receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green during the open section of Thursday's practice. Green was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list, putting his Week 9 status in serious jeopardy. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Murray does...
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Prepare for Jimmy Garoppolo-led 49ers Offense

After suffering their first loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, the Arizona Cardinals look to rebound in a divisional road trip to San Francisco, a team they have already defeated once this season. The Cardinals emerged victorious 17-10 in a tough victory that...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers at Cardinals

Carolina Panthers (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (8-1) State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz. Carolina has played Arizona three times in the playoffs, more than any other team. The Panthers hold a 2-1 edge, including a win in the 2015 NFC Championship game. Defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb was defensive...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
Yardbarker

49ers Bullied by Cardinals in Home Loss

From the first kick through the game’s final whistle, the San Francisco 49ers were bullied by the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers fell to 3-5 on the season following a 31-14 defeat at the hands of their division rivals. It was a shocking display by a team who has typically been the bully over the last few seasons. On a day with the Cardinals missing their best two players, San Francisco seemed lost from the start and failed to muster much of a fight. Here we take a look at three things that stood out from the embarrassing loss.
NFL
All Cardinals

COVID Cardinals: Three Assistant Coaches Out After Testing Positive

The "COVID Cardinals" moniker didn't get any help in alleviating its stigma on Friday, as the Arizona Cardinals had three assistant coaches test positive: Special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, running backs coach James Saxon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin. The Cardinals also currently have wide receiver A.J. Green and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Titans#The New Orleans Saints#Cowboys#The Buffalo Bills#Mvp
All Cardinals

Cardinals Overtake Bills as Top Team in Total DVOA

At the midway point in the NFL season, nine weeks in with nine to go, the Arizona Cardinals own the best record in football at 8-1. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points thus far, and the offense owns the third-most points per game. Metrically, the Cardinals are also the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Currently Double-Digit Favorites Over Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals have the NFC's best record at 8-1, and many fans believe they have the ability to improve to 9-1 after the Carolina Panthers visit State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Oddsmakers believe so too. SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as 10-point favorites over Carolina on Sunday,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
All Cardinals

Reports: Edmonds to Have MRI on Ankle

After the Cardinals' first offensive play from scrimmage in Sunday's 31-17 victory over the 49ers, running back Chase Edmonds limped off the field. Edmonds was tackled around his ankles on a run play up the middle by defensive tackle D.J. Jones and got up gingerly. The Cardinals ruled him questionable...
NFL
Derrick

NFL-best Cardinals continue to evolve, prepare for Panthers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vance Joseph thinks it's great the Arizona Cardinals have an 8-1 record, which is tops in the NFL. The defensive coordinator has also been around long enough to know it doesn't mean much as the calendar moves to November and December.
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Continue to Overcome Odds, Beat 49ers on Road

The Cardinals continue to overcome unique obstacles. They defeated the 49ers 31-17 without quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle), receivers DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and A.J. Green (COVID). Plus running back Chase Edmonds got injured on the first series. Arizona still managed to have total control throughout Sunday's game in San Francisco, going...
NFL
All Cardinals

SI's Albert Breer: Colt Shows He's the Real McCoy

This story, written by Albert Breer, originally appears on SI's MMQB:. The Cardinals are 8–1, and a communication mishap away from being 9–0. They have a win without their head coach and, now, another without their quarterback. And maybe what was most impressive about Arizona’s breezy 31–17 victory in Santa...
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
449
Followers
756
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy