ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Talen Horton-Tucker doesn’t care what his role is for the Lakers. He just wants to win another ring

By Silver Screen, Roll
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalen Horton-Tucker started for the Lakers on Sunday, but he doesn’t know if he will moving forward. He played a mostly on-ball role for the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers get critical Talen Horton-Tucker news amid LeBron James’ injury

LeBron James is far from being available for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Purple and Gold could have another player back in swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Tucker, who has been sidelined for some time now after undergoing thumb surgery during the preseason, has been listed as “probable” to play against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. This means there’s a great chance he suits up for the Lakers and make his season debut.
NBA
lakersoutsiders.com

Talen Horton-Tucker cleared for contact in practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently without LeBron James, as he will be out at least a week (with the possibility that it’s even longer) due to an abdominal strain. It’s the worst player for the Lakers to be without at their current record of 5-5, a record that’s fallen short of expectations from injury issues that have pre-dated the start of the season. Talen Horton-Tucker represents one of those injury issues that happened before the season started, as he is still yet to make his debut after a torn ligament in his thumb forced him to get surgery. However, the team and Frank Vogel gave us some much needed good news on Monday morning, saying THT had been cleared for contact in practice starting Tuesday (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll).
NBA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker approved for contact, hoping for prompt return

LOS ANGELES — Four weeks to the day of his thumb surgery, Talen Horton-Tucker is ready to get bumped again. The 20-year-old is expected to be cleared for contact practice on Tuesday, a big step for his return to the court when the Lakers sorely need his services. And you won’t find anyone who is more ready for that comeback than Horton-Tucker himself.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James remains out vs. Spurs, Talen Horton-Tucker upgraded to probable

One day after head coach Frank Vogel revealed that LeBron James resumed on-court activities and was considered day-to-day moving forward, the superstar forward still remains out for Sunday’s game against the Spurs with his ab strain. Talen Horton-Tucker, though, appears set to make his regular season debut after recovering from thumb surgery.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers
basketball-addict.com

Talen Horton-Tucker mixes it up with Spurs’ Drew Eubanks in return

Los Angeles Lakers Talen Horton-Tucker had a hilarious reaction after messing with San Antonio Spurs Drew Eubanks. Tucker put his hands on Eubanks after the play and Eubanks did not like that. Horton turned around while putting his hands up in the air trying to signal that he was just messing around and it was […] The post Talen Horton-Tucker mixes it up with Spurs’ Drew Eubanks in return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Talen Horton-Tucker Makes Big Difference In Season-Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers have had their struggles to begin the 2021-22 NBA season and a large part of this is because of injuries. Obviously with almost an entirely new roster, it takes time to build chemistry, but this cannot be built if everyone is sidelined due to injuries!. Kendrick...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Eric Gordon For Kendrick Nunn And Talen Horton-Tucker

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to come out the West this season thanks to the tremendous duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The pair won the 2020 NBA championship together and are bolstered by the presence of 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. While the Lakers have not been at their best so far without the presence of an injured LeBron James, many fans and pundits believe there are no excuses for not making the NBA Finals.
NBA
chatsports.com

Talen Horton-Tucker says he worked on improving left hand while rehabbing injury

This season wasn’t the first time Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker broke his thumb and was left in a cast. In seventh grade, at age 13, Horton-Tucker taught himself how to shoot left-handed after breaking his thumb. Seven years later, after breaking his thumb again, Horton-Tucker found himself in a similar situation, and while he may not have taught himself to shoot left-handed this time around, he did focus on improving his off-hand to make it an additional weapon in his arsenal.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
silverscreenandroll.com

Talen Horton-Tucker has been cleared for practice. What steps are left before he’s back on the court?

Lakers promising young wing Talen Horton-Tucker has been sidelined for the Lakers’ tumultuous start to the season following preseason surgery to repair a tendon in his thumb. It was a real blow to the team, and one could make the argument that Horton-Tucker’s absence is one of the key reasons for the rocky beginning, especially when stacked on top of other injuries to Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza along with anticipated growing pains.
NBA
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker makes splashy return from injury

LOS ANGELES — Talen Horton-Tucker has made a budding career out of tough finishes, and the one he made in the fourth quarter with two-and-a-half minutes remaining was no exception. The 20-year-old drove inside, switching hands from left to right for the reverse finger roll. But the best part for...
NBA
chatsports.com

Talen Horton-Tucker says he’s been learning from Lakers veterans while sitting out with injury

On a team with few of them, the young Lakers on this year’s roster have a golden opportunity to learn from some of the greatest players in the league’s history. Whether it’s LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard or Anthony Davis, among others, there are any number of players to impart their wisdom on players like Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Talen Horton-Tucker injury status will make L.A. fans happy

The Los Angeles Lakers just got some great news as they announced that Talen Horton-Tucker will start against the San Antonio Spurs in his season debut. Tucker has been sidelined for most of the season with a right ligament injury but was able to finally come back for this Lakers team.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Recap: Talen Horton-Tucker Makes Debuts, Helps Lead Lakers To Win Over Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to score at timely moments in order to bounce back and beat the San Antonio Spurs, 114-106, in an afternoon matinee at Staples Center on Sunday. Talen Horton-Tucker drew the start in his 2020-21 season debut, but it was Anthony Davis who set the tone by scoring the team’s first six points. Horton-Tucker hit a sweet step-back three, and later found Davis on for a lob to give the Lakers a slight 15-13 lead.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Talen Horton-Tucker impressed Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in ‘unreal’ debut

The Lakers welcomed back Talen Horton-Tucker on Sunday. Not just to the rotation, but to the starting lineup, and the third-year guard delivered in a big way in his regular season debut. In 27 minutes, Horton-Tucker went 7-14 from the field, 1-5 from the 3-point line and tallied 17 points with four rebounds after not playing a game in over a month, helping the Lakers to a 114-106 win over the Spurs.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy